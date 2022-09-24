Ladd McConkey struggles, second-half bounce back sums up ‘ugly’ win for Georgia football

Stetson Bennett threw an interception for the first time all season, with he and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint not on the same page. The defense gave up back-to-back scoring drives in the second half to allow the Golden Flashes to keep the close.

ATHENS — Ladd McConkey was not the sole reason Georgia found itself in a 32-22 game in the fourth quarter. He was not the only Bulldog who didn’t play up to the Georgia standard on Saturday.

Statistically, it was another good game for McConkey. He led Georgia in receptions and yards, catching six passes for 65 yards. He made a couple of key catches in the second half of the game for Georgia offense that didn’t punt.

That’s a positive sign for McConkey, after he had multiple drops and even worse, two first-half fumbles. Georgia turned the ball over three times on Saturday and gave up 22 points. Those respective numbers were zero and 10 prior to the start of the day.

“There’s nobody that feels worse than Ladd, right? But we need Ladd,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We need Ladd if we want to go where we want to go. Ladd’s a big part of our offense, he’s a big weapon for us.”

Smart said he was frustrated with McConkey’s first fumble, as the wide receiver elected to field a punt he in hindsight shouldn’t have. It was a muff and the recovered fumble led directly to Kent State’s first points on the afternoon. His second fumble came on a reception in the second quarter with Georgia in Kent State territory.

After the second fumble, McConkey couldn’t quite haul in a deep pass from Bennett that surely would’ve led to points. He was also unable to come in with a reception on the first play of the game that would’ve netted Georgia a big gain.

“He’s dealing with a foot injury, so he’s not able to practice the same volume,” Smart said. “So, when you don’t practice whatever your reps is – 50 reps or whatever – and he gets 15-20 … he doesn’t get as much ball security work.