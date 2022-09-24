Ladd McConkey struggles, second-half bounce back sums up ‘ugly’ win for Georgia football

Dawgnation Logo
Kent State
22
Final
39
(1) Georgia
  • UCLA
    45
    Final
    Colorado
    17
    UMass
    0
    Final
    Temple
    28
  • Fordham
    52
    4th QTR
    00:48
    Ohio
    46
    North Texas
    13
    3rd QTR
    13:35
    Memphis
    27
    (20) Florida
    14
    3rd QTR
    12:24
    (11) Tennessee
    17
    Minnesota
    17
    3rd QTR
    10:08
    Michigan State
    0
  • James Madison
    10
    3rd QTR
    5:46
    Appalachian State
    28
    Notre Dame
    31
    3rd QTR
    12:18
    North Carolina
    14
    Middle Tennessee
    24
    3rd QTR
    13:46
    (25) Miami (FL)
    10
    Florida International
    0
    3rd QTR
    12:30
    Western Kentucky
    49
  • Texas Southern
    17
    3rd QTR
    12:22
    UTSA
    28
    Indiana
    10
    3rd QTR
    11:06
    Cincinnati
    38
    (22) Texas
    24
    3rd QTR
    8:13
    Texas Tech
    17
    Toledo
    0
    3rd QTR
    6:51
    San Diego State
    7
  • (15) Oregon
    9
    Halftime
    Washington State
    17
    Sacramento State
    24
    Halftime
    Colorado State
    10
    Georgia Tech
    7
    Halftime
    UCF
    13
    Tulsa
    17
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    (16) Ole Miss
    35
  • Arizona
    0
    1st QTR
    14:17
    California
    7
    Ball State
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Old Dominion
    Navy
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
  • Rice
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Houston
    Akron
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
    UNLV
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Utah State
  • Northern Illinois
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (8) Kentucky
    (10) Arkansas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (23) Texas A&M
    Louisiana Tech
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    South Alabama
    Marshall
    Sat, 9/24 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Troy
  • Iowa
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Houston Christian
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (3) Ohio State
    Charlotte
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
  • Miami (OH)
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Northwestern
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (2) Alabama
    UConn
    Sat, 9/24 on RSN @11:30 ET
    (12) North Carolina State
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Purdue
  • New Mexico
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    LSU
    Louisiana
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Kansas State
    Sun, 9/25 on FOX @12:00 AM ET
    (6) Oklahoma
    Boston College
    Sun, 9/25 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Florida State
  • Hawai'i
    Sun, 9/25 on FloSports @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico State
    (7) USC
    Sun, 9/25 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Wyoming
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN2 @2:15 AM ET
    (19) BYU
    Stanford
    Sun, 9/25 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    (18) Washington
  • (13) Utah
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Western Michigan
    Sun, 9/25 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    Utah State
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (19) BYU
    Coastal Carolina
    41
    Final
    Georgia State
    24
  • West Virginia
    33
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    10
    Chattanooga
    0
    Final
    Illinois
    31
    Virginia
    20
    Final
    Syracuse
    22
    Nevada
    20
    Final
    Air Force
    48
  • Boise State
    10
    Final
    UTEP
    27
    Duke
    27
    Final
    Kansas
    35
    (17) Baylor
    31
    Final
    Iowa State
    24
    Missouri
    14
    Final
    Auburn
    17
  • Maryland
    27
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    34
    Rhode Island
    24
    Final
    (24) Pittsburgh
    45
    TCU
    42
    Final
    SMU
    34
    Buffalo
    50
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    31
  • South Florida
    3
    Final
    Louisville
    41
    Central Michigan
    14
    Final
    (14) Penn State
    33
    (5) Clemson
    51
    Final
    (21) Wake Forest
    45
    Bowling Green
    14
    Final
    Mississippi State
    45
  • UCLA
    45
    Final
    Colorado
    17
    UMass
    0
    Final
    Temple
    28
  • Fordham
    52
    4th QTR
    00:48
    Ohio
    46
    North Texas
    13
    3rd QTR
    13:35
    Memphis
    27
    (20) Florida
    14
    3rd QTR
    12:24
    (11) Tennessee
    17
    Minnesota
    17
    3rd QTR
    10:08
    Michigan State
    0

Ladd McConkey struggles, second-half bounce back sums up ‘ugly’ win for Georgia football

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) reacts after missing a catch during the second quarter against Kent State Golden Flashes during a NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 39-22. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS — Ladd McConkey was not the sole reason Georgia found itself in a 32-22 game in the fourth quarter. He was not the only Bulldog who didn’t play up to the Georgia standard on Saturday.

Stetson Bennett threw an interception for the first time all season, with he and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint not on the same page. The defense gave up back-to-back scoring drives in the second half to allow the Golden Flashes to keep the close.

Statistically, it was another good game for McConkey. He led Georgia in receptions and yards, catching six passes for 65 yards. He made a couple of key catches in the second half of the game for Georgia offense that didn’t punt.

That’s a positive sign for McConkey, after he had multiple drops and even worse, two first-half fumbles. Georgia turned the ball over three times on Saturday and gave up 22 points. Those respective numbers were zero and 10 prior to the start of the day.

“There’s nobody that feels worse than Ladd, right? But we need Ladd,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We need Ladd if we want to go where we want to go. Ladd’s a big part of our offense, he’s a big weapon for us.”

Smart said he was frustrated with McConkey’s first fumble, as the wide receiver elected to field a punt he in hindsight shouldn’t have. It was a muff and the recovered fumble led directly to Kent State’s first points on the afternoon. His second fumble came on a reception in the second quarter with Georgia in Kent State territory.

After the second fumble, McConkey couldn’t quite haul in a deep pass from Bennett that surely would’ve led to points. He was also unable to come in with a reception on the first play of the game that would’ve netted Georgia a big gain.

“He’s dealing with a foot injury, so he’s not able to practice the same volume,” Smart said. “So, when you don’t practice whatever your reps is – 50 reps or whatever – and he gets 15-20 … he doesn’t get as much ball security work.

Teammates did their best to keep McConkey in the game and he very much redeemed himself in the second half. He drew a Bronx cheer from the crowd after catching a pass, and then drew legitimate applause when he made an acrobatic drive to extend a Georgia drive.

The Bulldogs’ offense finished with 529 yards of offense on Saturday, the third time they’ve topped 500 yards in a game this season. As mentioned, the Bulldogs didn’t punt.

Georgia did kick three field goals on the afternoon and could’ve been better in the red zone. So it wasn’t exactly an uninspired performance.

It just wasn’t the world-destroying effort Georgia had shown it was capable of in wins against South Carolina and Oregon.

“Hey, what are you going to do next,” Bennett said when asked about McConkey. “It doesn’t matter, it’s already happened. We have a good defense and they’re going to stop them. We had a good day, just three turnovers, almost consecutively boom, boom, boom. You can’t have that.”

Defensively, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson acknowledged Kent State’s tempo and spread game became a factor on the afternoon. But after the Golden Flashes got the ball back in the fourth quarter after a Kendall Milton touchdown, Christopher Smith hauled in an interception to end the affair for Georgia.

McConkey will have better days moving forward for Georgia. There’s a very real chance Saturday might be the worst game of his career given how things unfolded.

It all still resulted in a comfortable win for Georgia on the afternoon. It speaks to where this program is at this point in time.

Smart likes his team faced some adversity on Saturday. McConkey certainly did and he responded well to it.

The hope though is that it doesn’t happen again.

“Coach Smart says sometimes you do need to win ugly and I agree with that,” Bennett said. “But you’d rather not.

Stetson Bennett on Kent State game: ‘Sometimes you have to win ugly... but you’d rather not’

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextKirby Smart updates status of Kenny McIntosh, praises running back …
Leave a Comment