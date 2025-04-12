ATHENS — Georgia football will conclude spring practice on Saturday with its annual G-Day scrimmage. Below, you can find live updates, analysis, depth chart and injury news for the spring game.

Saturday will be Georgia’s 15th and final spring practice. It will also give fans a chance to see how the 2025 team looks. The 2025 G-Day scrimmage will not be televised.

Georgia football live updates, analysis for G-Day spring game

10 a.m. update: Saturday will be a big showcase for the Georgia football roster, as it gets a chance to scrimmage in Sanford Stadium in front of fans.

While the spring game won’t be televised, head coach Kirby Smart expects the event to look as normal as a spring game would.

“It’s going to be as close to us every year we’ve ever had,” Smart said in an appearance on 680 The Fan this week. “It looks like we’re pretty healthy. We’ve got a couple kids that are out. We’ve got the numbers we needed to divide into two teams. It’ll be one o’clock. The format will be very similar to what we’ve done in the past. We’re going to play a game and let the guys go compete.”

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Saturday will be how the quarterbacks perform. Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi are battling to replace Carson Beck on a full-time basis.

Stockton seems to have the edge, given this will be his fourth spring game and that he started the final game of the 2024 season against Notre Dame.

Teammates have raved about Stockton and the positive energy he brings to the team. But Puglisi has plenty of arm talent and will look to make the most of his opportunity on Saturday.

“I think just going out there and putting my best foot forward, serving others, being a leader, just being connected with my guys, getting my touches with them, just having a good time, just going out there and balling in Sanford,” Puglisi said on what he hopes to accomplish on Saturday.

The spring game will also give us a chance to get our first look at some of the newcomers added to the Georgia roster. The Bulldogs brought in six transfer additions. The splashiest come at the wide receiver position, with Noah Thomas of Texas A&M and Zachariah Branch of USC bringing some much needed juice to the wide receiver room.

Georgia also signed the No. 2 overall signing class for the 2025 recruiting cycle. The group of freshmen is headlined by defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and wide receiver Talyn Taylor.

Don’t be surprised if either makes a play or two on Saturday.

The Bulldogs won’t be working with a full deck on Saturday, as a number of contributors are expected to miss the game. On the defensive side of the ball, Christen Miller and Gabe Harris are out due to off-season labrum surgery.

On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia will be down a few offensive linemen. Running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson are also expected to be limited.

Georgia football injury report for G-Day

Ryan Montgomery -- ACL -- out

Branson Robinson -- PCL -- out

Tyler Williams -- ankle -- out

Colton Heinrich -- labrum -- out

Monroe Freeling -- labrum -- out

Christen Miller -- labrum -- out

Gabe Harris -- labrum -- out

Brett Thorson -- ACL/MCL -- out

Isaiah Gibson -- unspecified -- quesitonable

Drew Bobo -- knee -- questionable

Roderick Robinson -- ankle -- questionable

Joseph Jonah-Ajoyne -- foot -- questionable

Daylen Everette -- hernia -- questionable

Earnest Greene -- hand -- probable

What time does G-Day start?

G-Day starts at 1 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is G-Day on?

Saturday’s game won’t be televised, but fans can listen to the game through the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network.

“In terms of TV, I think it was more about being controlled on what time and in terms of we like to have recruits there,” Smart said. “We like to have prospects come in. It’s a big event. We have official visits, so we want to control the timing of it more and we want to be able to play at our pace and not have to worry about the constraints of being inside a window.”