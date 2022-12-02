Georgia football-LSU game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for 2022 SEC Championship Game

The 2022 SEC Championship game will be a matchup between the Georgia football team and LSU on Dec. 3. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel odds, as well as how to watch online. This will be the fifth time Georgia and LSU have met in the SEC championship game. Georgia football enters the game with a 12-0 record, while LSU is 9-3. Georgia football-LSU game time for 2022 SEC Championship Game

The Georgia football-LSU game will start at 4 p.m. ET. Georgia football-LSU TV channel for 2022 SEC Championship Game CBS will broadcast the 2022 SEC Championship game between Georgia football and LSU. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will broadcast the game. How to watch the 2022 SEC Championship game online between Georgia football-LSU The 2022 SEC Championship game between Georgia football and LSU can be streamed via CBSSports. You can watch the game be clicking here. Georgia football-LSU odds for 2022 SEC Championship Game Georgia football is a 17.5-point favorite over LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs are 6-6 against the spread this season. The over/under for the game is 51 points. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about LSU, 2022 SEC Championship . Third time you’ve matched up with Brian Kelly. How important were the two previous wins for your program building into what has become today? KIRBY SMART: Well, I think they were great matchups. They were national exposure game. Any time you’re playing Notre Dame, it’s not just about Brian Kelly, it’s about Notre Dame’s name across the country. Certainly helps you maybe recruit across the country, become a national brand, play on a national stage.

That’s what it gave us an opportunity to do. Both hard-fought, physical football games in both cases. Got a lot of respect for Notre Dame’s program. I thought it was great college ball to have Notre Dame and Georgia matched in those two games. Q. Several years ago I think under Mark Richt they talked about knocking the lid off the program, how that’s an important function to be able to achieve higher. Do you feel like you’ve been able to knock the lid off this program? KIRBY SMART: Yeah, I don’t know. I don’t really understand. Lids on programs? I’m doing the best job we can for our young men each and every year. I think that would be a subjective question that each person, each fan that has an opinion might see a different way. I’m doing the best we can for our guys every year. Q. What mindset do you want your players to have going into this game? What are some of the things you’ve said to them this week to prepare them for this weekend? KIRBY SMART: That preparation is the key to any game. This is no different. Our other SEC games we’ve had in terms of the difference, we’re playing at a neutral site. It’s an opportunity to go out there and play. Nobody else is playing in our conference but us.

Our peers get to watch this game. One of the most watched games of any football season. We talked long and hard about being at our best as needed. Those critical situations in games that decide games, they’ll decide this game no different, whether that’s turnovers, explosive (indiscernible). Q. When you’re looking at this LSU team, there’s a lot of transfers on this team. When you’re scouting them over this week, how much are those transfers standing out? KIRBY SMART: Yeah, a lot. When their staff got put in place, it’s hard to compare that against other programs across the board in the SEC. I would argue they did the best job of filling holes and creating roster opportunities for guys coming in. You start with the quarterback. I mean, quarterback has played phenomenal for them. He’s a tremendous athlete. He’s been a tremendous asset for them. But also filled some really big (indiscernible) on defense (indiscernible). Probably, if they don’t do as good a job, it’s hard to say where they would be right now. They put together some really good defensive players as well as the quarterback. Q. Georgia and LSU have matched up five times in the SEC Championship, second most of anybody. What is it about these two programs that they’ve been able to sustain success over the course of several different coaches?

