Anonymous coach shares thoughts on Georgia football offensive stars ahead of 2022 SEC Championship
ATHENS — An anonymous coach ripped the Georgia defense earlier this year before the Tennessee game, suggesting the Bulldogs would give up 50 points. Instead, it gave up just 13 in a 27-13 win.
Now a different anonymous coach is providing some thoughts on the Georgia offense. Only this time, it’s much more positive. In a story for ESPN, Adam Rittenberg asked around to find out who the real best college football players in the sport are.
Two names that came up were Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and quarterback Stetson Bennett
“Bowers is a special player, he’s different,” a defensive coordinator told Rittenberg. “Stetson never gets enough credit. That kid has been so efficient in what he does.”
Broderick Jones and Jalen Carter were also mentioned in the article as top players for the Bulldogs.
Bowers leads Georgia in receiving this season and that’s with Darnell Washington taking on a bigger role in the offense. Bowers has caught 46 passes for 645 yards and five touchdowns this season. He’s also added three rushing touchdowns as well.
“Coach (Todd) Monken gets him involved in everything from handoff sweeps to I don’t know if he’s thrown the ball yet, but I’m sure he will,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s just a versatile player. He’s a guy that can break games open.”
Bennett meanwhile has 16 touchdown passes on the season while rushing for seven touchdowns as well. He’s also 26-3 as a starting quarterback for the Bulldogs.
The one thing Bennett doesn’t have on his resume at this point is an SEC championship. A win on Saturday against LSU would get him and this 2022 Georgia football team that.
As for LSU’s talented players, the one that jumps out is Harold Perkins. The freshman linebacker has 7.5 sacks on the season despite not being a full-time pass rusher.
His job on Saturday will be to make life very difficult for Bennett and the Georgia offense.
“Harold has always been a special player, just seeing him show great flashes in practice of his speed and capability off the edge,” LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari said. “Just being able to see him in SEC games dominating, it’s really no surprise, just the stuff that he’s able to do, how he can help our defense, how instrumental he’s been to the defensive play.”
Related: Georgia football recognizes LSU freshman Harold Perkins can wreck SEC championship dreams
Georgia has a noticeable talent edge over LSU, which is why the Bulldogs are 17.5-point favorites in the game. A win for Georgia would move them to 13-0 and almost certainly lock them into the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Georgia’s game against LSU is set for 4 p.m. start on CBS. The College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.
