Georgia football-LSU live updates, injury news, practices notes for 2022 SEC Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the LSU Tigers in the 2022 SEC Championship Game. Below you can find live updates about the week, injury news and practice notes for the game. This will be the fifth time Georgia and LSU have met for the SEC championship. LSU won the last time back in 2019, winning 37-10. Georgia football-LSU live updates, practice notes for 2022 SEC Championship Game 5 p.m., Sunday update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and LSU coach Brian Kelly will speak to reporters to preview Saturday’s game.

The Bulldogs will take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Georgia enters the game with a 12-0 record and looking to do something last season’s team could not do. That would be win the SEC championship. Georgia will be facing off against Kelly and the Tigers. LSU is entering the game coming off a puzzling loss to Texas A&M but do not expect that result to lead Georgia to overlook the Tigers. LSU is one of just two SEC teams Kirby Smart has not beaten and Kelly has experience against Smart at Georgia. While Smart is 2-0 against Kelly, both of those contests were one-score games.