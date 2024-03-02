Dell McGee appears to be taking some of Georgia’s top analysts with him to Georgia State.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports is reporting that Manrey Saint-Amour is expected to follow McGee to Georgia State and be his offensive line coach. Meanwhile, Ryan Williams will be McGee’s quarterbacks coach.

Saint-Amour worked at Georgia this past season as a quality control coordinator, stepping in for Eddie Gordon, who recently took a job with the Green Bay Packers. Saint-Amour has previous coaching experience at Charleston Southern and Florida State as well. He also played at Georgia Southern.

Saint-Amour did become Georgia’s offensive line coach during the Orange Bowl after Stacy Searels had been hospitalized with pneumonia. Searels was able to make a full recovery and was out recruiting for the Georgia program. Mike Bobo is Georgia’s quarterbacks coach, while Williams has worked with the program helping quarterbacks and working in the coaches box on game day. Williams has been with Georgia since 2018.

McGee was named the head coach at Georgia State after eight seasons at Georgia as the team’s running backs coach. While Saint-Amour is the first member of the Georgia staff to follow McGee, his first staff at Georgia State will have some strong Georgia representation. McGee has tabbed former Georgia assistants Jim Chaney and Kevin Sherrer to be his offensive and defensive coordinators.

McGee was very complimentary of Kirby Smart and the Georgia program in his introductory press conference.

“He was 100% behind me, and we kind of joked, ‘I know you’re going to be trying to recruit my players because I’m going to bring some in.’ In the portal world, I get it,” McGee said. “It’s part of what we’re dealing with in college, but we’re going to be a great resource to one another. That friendship and that love I have for him and Mary Beth is more than words can express. They have meant a lot to my career, my family and I’m very appreciative of the time I spent with Coach Smart building that program to where it is today.

“I wouldn’t be here today before you without working with Coach Smart.”

As for replacing McGee on staff, Georgia hired Josh Crawford from Georgia Tech to lead the running backs room. He will make $450,000 this season.

Crawford will get his first chance to work with the Georgia running back room on March 12, as that is when spring practice begins for Georgia.