ATHENS — The No. 5 Georgia football team opens the 2025 season with a Week 1 game against Marshall. Below, you can find information on the game time, TV channel and odds, as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia went 11-3 last season, winning the SEC but ending the season with a loss against Notre Dame. This will be Kirby Smart’s 10th season running the Georgia program.

Georgia football-Marshall game time for Week 1 game

The Georgia football-Marshall game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Marshall TV channel for Week 1 game

The Georgia football-Marshall game will air on ESPN. Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport will call the game.

Georgia football-Marshall: How to watch online, stream

The Georgia football-Marshall game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Marshall: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 1 game

Georgia football is a 38.5-point favorite according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 53.5.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Marshall

On the talent of Marshall’s roster...

“I think when you look across the board, there’s so many different guys coming in and going out. It’s really hard. You start with a quarterback position, where they may play multiple guys. They’ve got, when you look at their history, they’ve got guys that can run it, guys that can throw it. Defensively, they’ve had really good players come through there. And not to single anybody out, I just think they’ve got really good football players. When you look across the backs they’ve got coming in, you watch the tape of the backs of where they played the year before, tremendous group of backs.”

On what will make a successful offensive day vs. Marshall...

“Hitting goals. We have some really lofty goals. We go in and say, ‘OK, we’ve got 15-20 goals that we look for.’ If we hit those goals, we usually play well. If we don’t, then we usually — there’s run goals involved with that, third-down conversion rate, red-zone rate, yards per completion, turnover rate, penalty rate — there’s a lot that goes into that. I can’t simply say, just win the game. There’s more to it than that. We’ll look at it, and we’ll see where we are, and we’ll figure out what we need to work on.”

On how you go about preparing for a Marshall team with a new head coach and a ton of new players...

“You start with yourself, right? You prepare yourself by how you run to the ball, how you strike people, how you move people, how you run the ball, throw the ball, don’t turn it over. A lot of sloppiness in first games, penalties, so it starts with that. So you’re asking about the opponent. The opponent is us, and it’s going to be us every week this year. It is important that we know what they do, and sometimes that’s less information than others.

“They’ve got an interesting staff make-up of guys from all over. They’ve got an interesting roster make-up of guys from all over, some of which they couldn’t control because they had a lot of guys leave after the head coach left. So, you know, we’ve got individuals from all over. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a roster that when we write on the depth chart ‘transfer’, it’s three-deep transfer, four-deep transfer, three-deep transfer in all these spots. A lot of transfers.

Georgia football-Marshall injury report