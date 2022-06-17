Matthew Stafford the latest former Bulldog to swing through Athens ahead of major recruiting weekend
Georgia hasn’t just been hosting its fair share of elite prospects throughout the month of June. It has also welcomed back a number of NFL alums, as Thomas Davis and Jordan Davis have visited in recent weeks.
Then on Thursday, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford made a stop back in Athens. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks snapped a picture with the former Georgia quarterback, who played with the Bulldogs from 2006 through 2008.
