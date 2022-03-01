Mel Kiper Jr. updates Georgia football 2022 NFL Draft predictions ahead of NFL combine

That would tie the school record for most Georgia players taken in the first round, a feat equaled in the 2018 draft. The first Bulldog Kiper has coming off the board is defensive end Travon Walker, who is predicted to end up with the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 17 pick. Walker finished with 6.0 sacks last season, but it is widely believed his best football is still ahead of him. Walker is also expected to be one of the standouts at the combine, showcasing his freakish athleticism. The next Georgia player off of Kiper’s board is Nakobe Dean. Kiper has Dean being taken by the Las Vegas Raiders. Dean is projected to be the second inside linebacker, behind Utah’s Devin Lloyd.

How Dean measures this week will go a long way in terms of how high he is selected, as there are concerns about his height and length. “If Dean is still available at No. 22, this is a no-brainer. His coaches at Georgia rave about his leadership skills and he’s a dominant off-ball linebacker on the field, too,” Kiper wrote. “He stuffed the stat sheet with 72 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two picks last season.” Kiper’s third selection might be a surprise to some, as the NFL draft expert has defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt landing with the Buffalo Bills at pick No. 25. Kiper rates Wyatt as his top defensive tackle over Jordan Davis, who Kiper does not have going in the first round. Davis is mentioned as a potential pick for the Chargers, but Davis’ lack of pass rush production will have teams asking questions about his upside.