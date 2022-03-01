Mel Kiper Jr. updates Georgia football 2022 NFL Draft predictions ahead of NFL combine
That would tie the school record for most Georgia players taken in the first round, a feat equaled in the 2018 draft. The first Bulldog Kiper has coming off the board is defensive end Travon Walker, who is predicted to end up with the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 17 pick.
Walker finished with 6.0 sacks last season, but it is widely believed his best football is still ahead of him. Walker is also expected to be one of the standouts at the combine, showcasing his freakish athleticism.
The next Georgia player off of Kiper’s board is Nakobe Dean. Kiper has Dean being taken by the Las Vegas Raiders. Dean is projected to be the second inside linebacker, behind Utah’s Devin Lloyd.
How Dean measures this week will go a long way in terms of how high he is selected, as there are concerns about his height and length.
“If Dean is still available at No. 22, this is a no-brainer. His coaches at Georgia rave about his leadership skills and he’s a dominant off-ball linebacker on the field, too,” Kiper wrote. “He stuffed the stat sheet with 72 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two picks last season.”
Kiper’s third selection might be a surprise to some, as the NFL draft expert has defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt landing with the Buffalo Bills at pick No. 25. Kiper rates Wyatt as his top defensive tackle over Jordan Davis, who Kiper does not have going in the first round. Davis is mentioned as a potential pick for the Chargers, but Davis’ lack of pass rush production will have teams asking questions about his upside.
Davis and Wyatt are both expected to test well this week, helping cement their status as draft prospects. That Georgia has so much front seven talent being mentioned near the top of the draft explains why the Bulldogs ranked second in the country in run defense and notched 49 sacks last season.
On-field workouts begin on Wednesday, but players have already begun going through the medical examinations and interview process. The combine is set to conclude on Sunday.
Georgia has not yet formally announced when it will hold its Pro Day but the expectation is that it will be in March, giving NFL draft hopefuls another chance to showcase their talents before the 2022 NFL Draft. The event will be held in Las Vegas, with the first round taking place on April 28.
“I’ve been reached out to by coaches and GMs that they’ve been impressed with our guys’ practice habits, demeanor, the way they carry themselves - those are all things we try to teach at Georgia,” Kirby Smart said in February. “Our guys buy into that. I’m excited to see where they go, and I’m excited to see them work out here at our facility when they get the opportunity.”
