Another Georgia running back has found an NFL home, as Daijun Edwards signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

The Bulldogs had two players taken in the first round, three in the second and one in the third. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger was taken by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 141 overall pick and Zion Logue was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with pick No. 197.

Georgia signed Edwards as a 4-star running back in the 2020 recruiting class.

Edwards was a productive player in all four of his seasons at Georgia. He is not the biggest nor is he the most dynamic runner.

But when Georgia needed to pick up some key yards late, Edwards was the guy who earned the carries.

Edwards led Georgia in rushing last season, finishing with 880 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Edwards played for one of the top high school programs in Georgia, as he is from Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Ga.

“You can’t get Daijun to say nothing, and he’s from Colquitt County, which used to beat up on me in high school all the time,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Edwards. “So every time I see him and talk to him, I love on him, hug his neck, and he’s become such a great person.”

“He’s one semester away from graduating. So proud of who Daijun is and what he’s grown to be. Here’s a kid that wasn’t even that heavily recruited, but we took the kid because we knew he was tough as hell, he would work hard, and he had a tremendous season for us to really help us.”

Edwards upped his rushing total every year at Georgia. He also played with some NFL running backs, as he shared the backfield with James Cook, Zamir White and Kenny McIntosh.

Fellow Georgia running back Kendall Milton agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Georgia tied for sixth in terms of most draft picks in this year’s draft. Only Alabama had more players drafted among SEC teams.

Daijun Edwards 2024 NFL Draft measurables

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 207 pounds

Arm: 29 3/4-inches

Hand: 9 1/2-inches

Broad jump: 9-foot-6

Rushing yards: 2082

Carries: 391

Rushing touchdowns: 24

