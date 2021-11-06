Missouri
  • Florida
    Sat, 11/6 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
    Liberty
    14
    Final
    (10) Ole Miss
    27
  • (18) Auburn
    Sat, 11/6 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (14) Texas A&M
    Mississippi State
    Sat, 11/6 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Arkansas
    LSU
    Sat, 11/6 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (3) Alabama
    Tennessee
    Sat, 11/6 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (12) Kentucky
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs air it out against Missouri

110621 ATHENS: Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith makes a touchdown catch past Missouri defensive back Akial Byers for a 7-3 lead during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Posted

Missouri wanted to make it clear Georgia wasn’t going to allow Georgia to run all over the visiting Tigers. They came in with the worst run defense in the country and proceed to fill the box with seven and eight-man fronts.

So after getting stopped on its first drive, Georgia came out throwing. In the first half, it was all Stetson Bennett as he played every meaningful snap for the Bulldogs. He had no problem finding Georgia’s pass-catchers, as Bennett threw for 255 yards, with 232 coming in the first half as Georgia cruised to a 43-6 win over Missouri. The Bulldogs are 9-0 on the season and 7-0 in SEC play, while Missouri falls to 4-5 on the year.

Injury updates

George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Justin Robinson once again did not dress for the Bulldogs as they all continue to recover from their injuries.

Jamaree Salyer was spotted in pregame wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Broderick Jones got the start at left tackle for the Bulldogs in his place.

Adam Anderson was not with the team as he is currently suspended due to an investigation into a rape accusation. The Bulldogs had freshman Xavian Sorey working with the inside linebackers, leaving Georgia with just four scholarship outside linebackers.

Cussin’ Kirby

Despite the big win, there was a moment during the game where Kirby Smart was clearly not happy.

