Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs air it out against Missouri

Missouri wanted to make it clear Georgia wasn’t going to allow Georgia to run all over the visiting Tigers. They came in with the worst run defense in the country and proceed to fill the box with seven and eight-man fronts.

So after getting stopped on its first drive, Georgia came out throwing. In the first half, it was all Stetson Bennett as he played every meaningful snap for the Bulldogs. He had no problem finding Georgia’s pass-catchers, as Bennett threw for 255 yards, with 232 coming in the first half as Georgia cruised to a 43-6 win over Missouri. The Bulldogs are 9-0 on the season and 7-0 in SEC play, while Missouri falls to 4-5 on the year.