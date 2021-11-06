Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs air it out against Missouri
Missouri wanted to make it clear Georgia wasn’t going to allow Georgia to run all over the visiting Tigers. They came in with the worst run defense in the country and proceed to fill the box with seven and eight-man fronts.
So after getting stopped on its first drive, Georgia came out throwing. In the first half, it was all Stetson Bennett as he played every meaningful snap for the Bulldogs. He had no problem finding Georgia’s pass-catchers, as Bennett threw for 255 yards, with 232 coming in the first half as Georgia cruised to a 43-6 win over Missouri. The Bulldogs are 9-0 on the season and 7-0 in SEC play, while Missouri falls to 4-5 on the year.
Injury updates
George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Justin Robinson once again did not dress for the Bulldogs as they all continue to recover from their injuries.
Jamaree Salyer was spotted in pregame wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Broderick Jones got the start at left tackle for the Bulldogs in his place.
Adam Anderson was not with the team as he is currently suspended due to an investigation into a rape accusation. The Bulldogs had freshman Xavian Sorey working with the inside linebackers, leaving Georgia with just four scholarship outside linebackers.
Cussin’ Kirby
Despite the big win, there was a moment during the game where Kirby Smart was clearly not happy.
UGA News
- Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs air it out against Missouri
- Georgia football-Missouri: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 10 game (Nov. 6, 2021)
- Jamaree Salyer expected to miss multiple weeks due to injury
- Kirby Smart releases official statement regarding status of Adam Anderson
- Kirby Smart on the growth of Zamir White: ‘What he’s done is incredible’