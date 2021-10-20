Social media celebrates 5-star Mykel Williams flipping his commitment to Georgia

But it did not take long for the Bulldogs to bounce back, as they pulled off a huge flip. Mykel Williams, a 5-star defensive lineman from Columbus, Ga., announced that he would be switching his commitment from USC to Georgia.

Georgia caught a rare L on the recruiting trail on Tuesday when 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden spurned the Bulldogs for the Missouri Tigers.

Williams is the second player this week who flipped their commitment to Georgia, as the Bulldogs landed 3-star offensive lineman Aliou Bah on Monday. Bah had previously been committed to Florida State.

Of the 20 commitments in Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class, only Malaki Starks has a higher ranking. Williams becomes the seventh top-100 player to join the class. Twelve of the 20 commitments also hail from the state of Georgia.

Williams did just take an official visit to Georgia for the game against Kentucky and it’s clear that had a big impact on his recruitment.

“This year has been seems like it’s pretty much back to normal, if anything it’s heightened because there’s the new effect,” Smart said on the return to visits this year. “Like this is new to so many people who haven’t done it. So your sophomores and juniors are dying to go places and seniors, it’s like their first trip.

“So it’s been heightened and it certainly has helped that we’ve had some premiere games at home to bring these kids to.”

