This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Tyler J Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 57 WR and the No. 376 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 56 WR and at No. 363 overall.

Georgia just landed a commitment from a playmaking Florida receiver named Tyler Williams.

Nope, not that Tyler Williams.

That Tyler Williams was a 4-star WR from the 2023 class. He was also from Florida and was ranked among the nation’s Top 100 overall recruits. He hit the portal after his first season and is now at Minnesota.

This is Tyler J Williams. The 4-star WR chose the Bulldogs over a strong interest in Miami and UCF.

“I’d like people to know me as Tyler J Williams,” he said. “I know there’s another Tyler Williams, but I’d like to let people know that it is not the same one. So please refer to me as ‘Tyler J’ please.”

The personal story here with Williams is quite touching for a commitment story, but it reflects his biggest inspiration to be great in football.

He’s committed to Georgia, but he’s also committed to enhancing the life of his older brother.

“Man, I play football for my brother,” he said.

That would be his older brother Trey Williams.

Tyler J Williams (background) poses with his older brother Trey Williams during their official visit to Miami earlier this year. Tyler committed to UGA on Wednesday June 26, 2024. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

“He actually has autism epilepsy,” Tyler J Williams said. “He really enjoys watching me play. He’s my motivation every day to just go out and just play so he can be excited to see me play because I know that if things were different that he would be the one on the field and I’d be cheering him on as the younger brother.”

That’s a real commitment. Trey is 20 years old.

“That’s the first time I’ve actually ever said that in an interview,” Tyler J Williams.

When things get hard in football, that’s his unlimited inspiration.

“Most definitely,” Tyler J Williams said. “He definitely motivates me. All my family does.”

There’s another distinguishing trait to pay attention to when it comes to Tyler J Williams. That’s his big-play ability. The 6-foot-1.5, 198-pound rising senior at Armwood High in the Tampa Metro area caught 26 passes last season.

He turned 15 of those receptions into touchdowns by showing a knack for the end zone. He averaged 22.5 yards per catch to pile up 585 receiving yards. Williams also added five more scores in the return game.

Perhaps “Big Play Tyler J” is another way for DawgNation to get to know its newly-minted 16th commitment in the 2025 class. Williams becomes the third receiver to join the UGA class with 4-star Tyler Blackshear and 4-star Talyn Taylor.

Check out the big plays galore on his highlight reel below.

When Tyler J makes a big play, he always tries to check out Trey’s reactions.

“He’s just really excited,” Tyler J Williams said. “He just loves coming to my games. He will just hug me and smile.”

Does he hope to see those same smiles from Trey in Sanford Stadium next season?

“Oh yeah,” Tyler J Williams said. “He’s going to be at every game.”

There is a three-year difference between Tyler J and Trey. His older brother was diagnosed with autism and epilepsy when he was just six months old.

“That’s really all I’ve ever known with my brother,” he said.

Williams has two older brothers, an older sister and a younger brother.

4-star WR Tyler J Williams has just made his college commitment. The Class of 2025 WR prospect had 15 touchdowns among his 26 catches in 2023. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Florida 4-star recruit Tyler J Williams has committed to UGA to play receiver in Georgia's 2025 class. (Cayce Dunn/DawgNation Illustration) /Dawgnation)

Tyler J Williams: Why did he choose to commit to Georgia football?

Williams had a unique answer for why he made that commitment today.

“You know,” he said. “You just get that ‘You know’ feeling.”

That’s the feeling he got on his visit to Athens last weekend.

He said he chose to commit to UGA at 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday. He did so while in deep thought. It wasn’t the easiest decision for him as he said he felt tugs to choose every school he saw on his official visit schedule.

“Kind of something I had to pray about,” he said. “Like separate it from just the glamour and everything to really think about what was the best.”

James Coley was the key recruiter here for UGA. Georgia’s wide receivers coach has built a relationship with Williams over time.

“He’s a really good person,” Tyler J Williams said. “A real good coach. He knows what he is talking about. He’s got lots of experience. I feel like if I would go there he would do a really good job of developing me.”

Williams has some family in the Atlanta area. His stepfather is from Atlanta. He began to build a connection to UGA with an unofficial visit in April.

Why did he choose Georgia?

“They have a standard and they are known for putting guys in the league,” Tyler J Williams said. “They’ve been winning a lot of games.”

What really shaped the connection he has to UGA?

“The April unofficial was definitely the start of it,” he said. “That helped me realize that it is not just the TV that makes it look the way it is. It is actually a really nice place. Then you know, the OV just helped them with all of that. It helped boost them. For sure.”

Georgia had walk-on RB Jacob Hardie serve as his host. He didn’t get a scholarship player to host him, but Williams gave it the benefit of the doubt.

“They say he’s the best recruiter,” Wiliams said. “He’s a walk-on recruiter but he is very known in that [Georgia] environment. He ran for Class President. He’s one of those guys that you want to be around.”

Williams didn’t get it twisted. He got a walk-on to be his player host for his official visit, but he might have gotten the best host on the whole team.

“Exactly,” Williams said. “Being around him. He’s happy around everybody you can think of.”

Hardie told him that he would fit in well with the culture within the team. Williams said that he told him that “this is the place” on that official visit.

How do the Dawgs plan to use Williams?

“They will plan to use me as an all-around receiver,” Williams said. “Mostly ‘Z’ but they would like me to play everything. They also want to use me on special teams.”

He describes his game as “dynamic” and has the plays on his tape to back that up. Go back to that highlight tape. Check out the second play on his reel.

“I took a hitch for about 65 yards,” he said. “It just shows how I can turn something little into a monster play.”

Look for Williams to graduate in December and enroll at UGA in January of 2025. His transcript has been tallied up with a different program in his area. It is called the “Ace” program. It is not the same type of program as AP classes, but he said it is a similar advanced instruction program.

That’s why he said he holds a 5.1 grade-point average.

He’s made some “Bs” in high school, but he’s never gotten a “C” in his high school courses. He aims to study Bio-Chemistry in college at this time.

“I could actually graduate right now,” he said. “But I will be graduating in December.”

He hopes to wear the No. 3 in college and had a message for DawgNation.

“They are getting a determined person who is willing to do whatever for the team to help us win,” he said. “A person who is very excited to get to work who is going to be a good person in the community. A person who kids will look up to.”

