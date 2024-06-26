Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2232 (June 26, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the commitment CJ Wiley made to FSU and his comments about keeping his commitment open. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to talk about what challenges the Dawgs will face in the upcoming season and what storylines could be coming out of SEC Media Days. Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm also joins the show to talk about what to expect from the team this season.

Georgia football podcast: What’s next for UGA after CJ Wiley’s surprising commitment announcement

Beginning of the show: A look at four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley’s decision to choose Florida State over Georgia on Tuesday.

15-minute mark: I discuss some confirmed new details about the future of the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including one of the league’s top baseball coaches making a controversial decision and share information for the first time about our 2025 DawgNation cruise.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.