Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo make NFL draft intentions known following National Championship win

LOS ANGELES — Two of the key members of the Georgia football team will be heading to the NFL, as defensive tackle Jalen Carter and defensive back Kelee Ringo both made it known their time at Georgia were at an end.

Ringo was doubted at time this season, but he came down with interceptions in wins against Tennessee and Kentucky. He also held TCU star Quinten Johnston to one reception for three yards on Monday.

Ringo and Carter were both subbed out during the game, earning a round of applause from the stands and a special moment from Kirby Smart.

It even got the Georgia coach emotional.

I held it together tonight for the most part, but that moment with the timeouts, seeing Stetson and those defensive players – you don’t see what they sacrifice,” Smart said. “And it means a ton to me when they sacrifice like that for our university.”

Georgia had five players taken in the first round of last year’s NFL draft and both Carter and Ringo are expected to do so this year. The Georgia defense will also see safety Chris Smith and outside linebackers, Nolan Smith and Robert Beal depart.

Outside linebacker MJ Sherman did seem to indicate as well that his time at Georgia was up.