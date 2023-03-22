Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin to miss the rest of spring practice due to injury

Spurlin signed with Georgia in the 2023 recruiting class. He was the No. 2 overall tight end in the class per the On3 Industry ranking.

Georgia will be without one of its tight ends for the remainder of spring practice, as DawgNation has learned freshman Pearce Spurlin suffered a collarbone injury that required surgery. Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.

Georgia did also bring in 4-star tight end Lawson Luckie in the 2023 signing class as well. With Spurlin out, he will see more reps behind Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp at the tight end position.

“They’ve been doing good. It’s just buried in the playbook right now because it’s a big transition from high school. That’s just how I felt about it,” Bowers said of Spurlin and Luckie. “Yeah, they’re getting it, and they’re making a lot of plays, so they’re looking good.”

Spurlin also missed a significant portion of his senior season of high school due to a shoulder injury as well. His current injury is not expected to impact his availability for fall practice, though it does leave Georgia with just three scholarship tight ends at the moment.

Georgia saw four tight ends depart the program this offseason, as Arik Gilbert, Brett Seither and Ryland Goede all transferred while Darnell Washington is off to the NFL draft. Georgia is still recruiting 5-star 2023 tight end Duce Robinson but he has been trending towards USC as of late.

The Bulldogs have completed four practices so far this spring. Georgia concludes spring ball on April 15 when it plays its G-Day game. The spring scrimmage is set for 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

