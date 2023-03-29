ESPN projects another Georgia record-breaking NFL Draft class teed up: 3 players expected to be Top 10 picks

ATHENS — Georgia football is on the verge of more NFL Draft history if ESPN’s latest mock draft proves accurate. The Bulldogs are projected to have three players selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, per analyst Jordan Reid.

Smart goes out of his way to make sure Georgia players have the best opportunity for NFL exposure, even beyond the games. “We’re one of the few teams in the country that will let you come in and watch anytime you want,” Smart explained. “They (NFL teams) feel very comfortable. They give us good feedback about the access to our players and the access to our program. I think they appreciate that. They know that we’re their developmental league. That’s what we are. “They don’t have a minor league. They have college football.” RELATED: Next chapter of Stetson Bennett career on tap, what will he do with it? Georgia football, meanwhile, continues to have major success winning back-to-back CFP Championships in addition to churning out several NFL players. The Bulldogs have broken the school mark for most NFL Draft picks in one class each of the past two seasons, getting nine players selected in the 2021 draft before a league-record 15 players were picked last year.

The 2022 NFL Draft resonated for many. Travon Walker became the fourth Georgia player in history to be selected No. 1 overall, and the first of an NFL-record five defensive players picked in the first round off that amazing UGA defense. The others were Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Lewis Cine. RELATED: Mike Griffith parting shots from 2022 NFL Combine The 2022 Georgia team looked to out-do the 2021 team this past season despite having to replace 15 players. It managed to do so in the trophy case and won-loss column, capturing Georgia’s first SEC championship since 2017 en route to the program’s first-ever 15-0 season. This group of outgoing Bulldogs won’t have 15 players drafted, but nine players are projected in the most recent ESPN mock draft after 12 Georgia players took part in the NFL Combine.

WATCH: 2023 NFL Combine Georgia interviews, stock report from Mike Griffith First Round No. 5 Jalen Carter, Seattle No. 9 Broderick Jones, Chicago No. 10 Nolan Smith, Philadelphia Second Round No. 35 Kelee Ringo, Indianapolis No. 45, Darnell Washington, Green Bay Fourth Round

No. 124, Kenny McIntosh, Baltimore Fifth Round No. 137, Chris Smith, Buffalo Sixth Round No. 193 overall, Warren McClendon, Washington Seventh Round No. 227 overall, Stetson Bennett, New Orleans Free agents WR Kearis Jackson OLB Robert Beal K Jack Podlesny OG Warren Ericson

