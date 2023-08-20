ATHENS — While the quarterback competition might be over, a number of position battles are still up in the air as the Bulldogs wrapped up fall camp on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will have a handful of practices next week, before moving into game-week mode as the Bulldogs ready for the start of the 2023 season.

“We’ve got to secure some more spots — a couple spots still up for grabs — and then really hone in on who our special teams and travel roster guys are going to be,” Smart said. “So we’re two weeks away from kickoff. We’re not where we need to be, but we’re competing. I want to see some more improvement, but I did see improvement from scrimmage one to two.”