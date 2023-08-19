Smart said he told the quarterbacks Beck would start the opening game even before Scrimmage Two took place on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, but he wants the competition to continue.

“I’m excited to see those guys hopefully have an opportunity to play and compete,” Smart said. “They’ll be able to go with the Ones in the next two weeks some and get more reps and figure out even if we have a Two, who that’s going to be and how it’s going to go forward.”

However it goes, Smart made it clear the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are three-deep with quarterbacks who can lead the team to victories.

“I have complete confidence we can win football games with both of those guys, Carson is just ahead of them right now,” Smart said. “I want to continue to grow both of those guys because they are like sponges, they’re picking it up, they’re getting it, they understand it, they know where to go with the ball.”

Smart said that’s why the staff intends to make sure Vandagriff and Stockton -- neither of whom have thrown a pass in a collegiate game -- continue to get quality reps.

“We want to keep that growth going, (and) the only way to keep the growth going it to get those guys really quality reps,” Smart said. “That’s one of the separators in every program in the country, is who is able to get quality reps for their Twos and Threes from this point forward.