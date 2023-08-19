clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ATHENS — With just two weeks until the start of the 2023 football season, Georgia football wrapped up its scrimmage of the fall. However, some key names were held out of the scrimmage due to injury.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on a number of Bulldogs. He did not offer specifics in terms of a return, saying a handful of players are day-to-day.

Linebacker Smael Mondon is still being held out with a foot injury he suffered back in April. Running backs Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson also did not participate, with the latter dealing with a foot injury and the former dealing with a hamstring.

“Smael is running fast,” Smart said. “He’s not practicing but he’s very passionate about getting back. He’s not sore, he’s running. He’s been great.”

“Kendall has been hitting higher speeds. He’s close. Joenel (Aguero) has a hamstring, grade 1, don’t know when he’ll be back.”

Two freshmen have picked up injuries, with linebacker Raylen Wilson dealing with a knee injury and tight end Lawson Luckie having an ankle injury. Both players picked up their injuries during the first scrimmage. Luckie had ankle surgery but is expected to return this season.

Freshman cornerback Chris Peal has been dealing with a turf toe injury he picked up during the opening week of fall practice.

“Branson has been close but we haven’t been able to tackle him live,” Smart said.

Smart added that wide receiver Jackson Meeks has a stress reaction in his foot. Smart is hoping to get Meeks back by the start of the season.

Earnest Greene picked up an ankle injury but he came back into the scrimmage and played. Xavier Truss did as well.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter has had a foot injury but he appears to be closer to returning to play than either Robinson or Mondon. Lassiter was in a black non-contact jersey at practice on Tuesday.

A handful of Bulldogs were held out of the scrimmage for precautionary reasons, including safeties Joenel Aguero and David Daniel-Sisavanh, defensive lineman Christen Miller and Miller.

With Lassiter working his way back into shape, that has given extra reps to Nyland Green, Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey as first-team cornerbacks. The three were already competing to replace Kelee Ringo and with Lassiter limited, the trio have gotten more reps with the first-team defense.

Georgia did get some positive news on the injury front, as defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was able to return to practice on Tuesday. Sophomore Mykel Williams has also been able to practice and scrimmage consistently after he had foot surgery back in March.

The Bulldogs open the 2023 season on Sept. 2, when they host UT-Martin. Georgia doesn’t play it’s first Power 5 game until Sept. 16, when it hosts South Carolina. Given the massive talent advantage, Georgia is likely to have a lengthy runaway for injured players to get up to speed before SEC play begins.

Georgia football injury report

  • Smael Mondon -- foot
  • Branson Robinson -- foot, non-contact jersey at practice
  • Raylen Wilson -- knee
  • Joenel Aguero -- hamstring
  • Earnest Greene -- ankle
  • Jackson Meeks -- foot
  • Lawson Luckie -- ankle
  • Chris Peal -- turf toe
  • Kendall Milton -- hamstring
  • Kamari Lassiter -- foot, non-contact jersey at practice
  • Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins -- foot, returned to practice on Tuesday
