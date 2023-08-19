ATHENS — With just two weeks until the start of the 2023 football season, Georgia football wrapped up its scrimmage of the fall. However, some key names were held out of the scrimmage due to injury.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on a number of Bulldogs. He did not offer specifics in terms of a return, saying a handful of players are day-to-day.

Linebacker Smael Mondon is still being held out with a foot injury he suffered back in April. Running backs Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson also did not participate, with the latter dealing with a foot injury and the former dealing with a hamstring.

“Smael is running fast,” Smart said. “He’s not practicing but he’s very passionate about getting back. He’s not sore, he’s running. He’s been great.”