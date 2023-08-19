Cornerback Kamari Lassiter has had a foot injury but he appears to be closer to returning to play than either Robinson or Mondon. Lassiter was in a black non-contact jersey at practice on Tuesday.
A handful of Bulldogs were held out of the scrimmage for precautionary reasons, including safeties Joenel Aguero and David Daniel-Sisavanh, defensive lineman Christen Miller and Miller.
With Lassiter working his way back into shape, that has given extra reps to Nyland Green, Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey as first-team cornerbacks. The three were already competing to replace Kelee Ringo and with Lassiter limited, the trio have gotten more reps with the first-team defense.
Georgia did get some positive news on the injury front, as defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was able to return to practice on Tuesday. Sophomore Mykel Williams has also been able to practice and scrimmage consistently after he had foot surgery back in March.
The Bulldogs open the 2023 season on Sept. 2, when they host UT-Martin. Georgia doesn’t play it’s first Power 5 game until Sept. 16, when it hosts South Carolina. Given the massive talent advantage, Georgia is likely to have a lengthy runaway for injured players to get up to speed before SEC play begins.
Georgia football injury report
- Smael Mondon -- foot
- Branson Robinson -- foot, non-contact jersey at practice
- Raylen Wilson -- knee
- Joenel Aguero -- hamstring
- Earnest Greene -- ankle
- Jackson Meeks -- foot
- Lawson Luckie -- ankle
- Chris Peal -- turf toe
- Kendall Milton -- hamstring
- Kamari Lassiter -- foot, non-contact jersey at practice
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins -- foot, returned to practice on Tuesday