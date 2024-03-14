ATHENS — KJ Bolden was seen as one of the biggest recruiting wins of the 2024 cycle. His late flip from Florida State was huge for the Bulldogs, which signed the No. 1 signing class in the country.
But he’s no longer a 5-star safety prospect. He’s now just like every other Georgia football player. And someone who head coach Kirby Smart isn’t afraid to get after while practice is taking place.
“If you don’t move KJ you’re going to get run over,” Smart said into the practice microphone he carries with him.
Thursday was the second practice of the spring for the Bulldogs. It was the first time reporters were able to view practice this spring, as the media was granted roughly 20 minutes to watch the team go through various drills.
Bolden is one of 28 newcomers to the Georgia team this spring, with the Bulldogs welcoming in 22 early enrollees and six transfers. Georgia also welcomed four new assistant coaches to the program as well.
The Bulldogs were without a number of contributors, as Smart previously announced more than a few players would be out for spring due to various injuries. Among those not spotted were defensive backs Malaki Starks and Demello Jones. Smart had said Starks is recovering from shoulder surgery while Jones has a hamstring injury.
Wide receiver Rara Thomas was present but he was in and out of drills. He is still recovering from a foot injury he suffered during the 2023 season.
Georgia will have a total of 15 practices this spring. The final one will double as the Bulldogs’ spring game. G-Day is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on SEC Network+.
Below are the rest of our practice observations from Thursday.
Georgia football practice report
- That Mykel Williams was bouncing between outside linebacker and defensive line. He said as much during his interview on Tuesday. But he was joined by another member of the team, as 5-star freshman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye was following Williams from drill-to-drill. Jonah-Ajoyne’s size really stands out for someone who is only 17 years old. His build resembles that of a moose.
- Jamaal Jarrett looked improved as he lost some weight. Christen Miller was out at practice as well, as he missed the Orange Bowl with a meniscus injury.
- CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson were leading the inside linebackers, which makes sense given Smael Mondon is out after foot surgery. Freshman Chris Cole and Justin Williams very much look the part of 5-star freshmen.
- Much has been made about Bolden’s size coming from the high school ranks but he didn’t look all that different physically from the rest of Georgia’s defensive backs. The roster lists Bolden at 185 pounds. Both he and transfer Jake Pope figure to be two players to watch at the position. Will Muschamp was spotted at practice as well, though he is now in an analyst role.
- Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith were the first three wide receivers running through drills. That’s big for Smith, as he struggled with drops a season ago.
- Of the five wide receivers who are new to the program, Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys looked the most comfortable going through drills. Miami transfer Colbie Young really stands out at his size. He is listed by Georgia at 6-foot-3 but you can understand why Miami listed him at 6-foot-5.
- Jaden Reddell once again stood out in the tight end room thanks to his size and movement ability. Pearce Spurlin was at practice on Thursday, watching alongside his teammates. Spurlin recently retired from football due to a heart ailment.
- The starting offensive line was from left to right: Earnest Greene, Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss. Monroe Freeling and Jamal Meriweather were working as the second-team offensive tackles, while Drew Bobo was the second-team center.
- Trevor Etienne was leading the running back line through drills. The Florida transfer figures to attract a lot of attention.
- As for the quarterbacks, Carson Beck looked slimmer than he did a season ago. Gunner Stockton was the No. 2 quarterback and freshman Ryan Puglisi was with the third team. Collin Drake is the No. 4 quarterback.
- New defensive backs coach Donte Williams was wearing a helmet during practice for some reason. He is one of the four new assistant coaches.
- A number of former Bulldogs were on hand to watch practice, including wide receiver Ladd McConkey and defensive back Tykee Smith. Georgia did also have a number of recruits on hand watching practice as well, like 5-star quarterback Juju Lewis.