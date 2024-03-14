ATHENS — KJ Bolden was seen as one of the biggest recruiting wins of the 2024 cycle. His late flip from Florida State was huge for the Bulldogs, which signed the No. 1 signing class in the country.

But he’s no longer a 5-star safety prospect. He’s now just like every other Georgia football player. And someone who head coach Kirby Smart isn’t afraid to get after while practice is taking place.

“If you don’t move KJ you’re going to get run over,” Smart said into the practice microphone he carries with him.

Thursday was the second practice of the spring for the Bulldogs. It was the first time reporters were able to view practice this spring, as the media was granted roughly 20 minutes to watch the team go through various drills.

Bolden is one of 28 newcomers to the Georgia team this spring, with the Bulldogs welcoming in 22 early enrollees and six transfers. Georgia also welcomed four new assistant coaches to the program as well.

The Bulldogs were without a number of contributors, as Smart previously announced more than a few players would be out for spring due to various injuries. Among those not spotted were defensive backs Malaki Starks and Demello Jones. Smart had said Starks is recovering from shoulder surgery while Jones has a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Rara Thomas was present but he was in and out of drills. He is still recovering from a foot injury he suffered during the 2023 season.

Georgia will have a total of 15 practices this spring. The final one will double as the Bulldogs’ spring game. G-Day is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on SEC Network+.

Below are the rest of our practice observations from Thursday.

Georgia football practice report