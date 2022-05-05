Early mock drafts show Georgia football set to face many talented quarterbacks in 2022
Quarterbacks are often over-valued in said mock drafts, and it looks like that is the case once again for the 2023 NFL Draft cycle. Mel Kiper Jr., among others, has stated that as many as seven quarterbacks could go in the first round of next year’s draft.
And Georgia is set to see a few of them.
Related: ESPN: Georgia NFL conveyer belt set to roll out 3 more first-rounders in 2023 NFL Draft
In Todd McShay’s early 2023 mock draft, he has only five quarterbacks taken in the first round. But three of those quarterbacks are from the SEC, as Alabama’s Bryce Young is set to go No. 2, Florida’s Anthony Richardson is pegged to be the No. 6 pick and Kentucky’s Will Levis is slated to come off the board with the No. 8 pick.
Georgia has already seen all three of these quarterbacks up close. And thanks to the stellar 2021 defense, Georgia came away with wins against all three of them.
Most of those key defenders though heard their names during the 2022 NFL Draft. And there’s the real possibility all three of those quarterbacks get better than what Georgia saw last season.
Related: Three Georgia defenders appearing in first round of early 2023 NFL mock drafts
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- The key differences between 2020 LSU and 2022 Georgia football: ‘We’re going to have some grit’
- CJ Allen: Elite in-state LB sets commitment date, schedules decision-mapping officials
- Pittsburgh Steelers embrace ‘explosive’ George Pickens, take note of competitive character
- ESPN: Georgia NFL conveyer belt set to roll out 3 more first-rounders in 2023 NFL Draft
- Arik Gilbert 2023 NFL Draft hype is exactly what Kirby Smart warned against
- Nakobe Dean: Inside look at how ‘rah-rah’ Kirby Smart challenges players in developing NFL talent
- Georgia football racing toward higher hurdles in SEC East Division, miraculous reload needed
- Georgia football podcast: SEC coach shares bad news for UGA rivals
- Exploring Kirby Smart’s comments on Georgia football wide receiver position as Jordan Addison enters transfer portal
UGA News
- Early mock drafts show Georgia football set to face many talented quarterbacks in 2022
- The key differences between 2020 LSU and 2022 Georgia football: ‘We’re going to have some grit’
- Arik Gilbert 2023 NFL Draft hype is exactly what Kirby Smart warned against
- Exploring Kirby Smart’s comments on Georgia football wide receiver position as Jordan Addison enters transfer portal
- What the 2022 NFL Draft tells us about next season’s Georgia football team