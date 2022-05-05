Early mock drafts show Georgia football set to face many talented quarterbacks in 2022

Quarterbacks are often over-valued in said mock drafts, and it looks like that is the case once again for the 2023 NFL Draft cycle. Mel Kiper Jr., among others, has stated that as many as seven quarterbacks could go in the first round of next year’s draft.

And Georgia is set to see a few of them.

In Todd McShay’s early 2023 mock draft, he has only five quarterbacks taken in the first round. But three of those quarterbacks are from the SEC, as Alabama’s Bryce Young is set to go No. 2, Florida’s Anthony Richardson is pegged to be the No. 6 pick and Kentucky’s Will Levis is slated to come off the board with the No. 8 pick.

Georgia has already seen all three of these quarterbacks up close. And thanks to the stellar 2021 defense, Georgia came away with wins against all three of them.

Most of those key defenders though heard their names during the 2022 NFL Draft. And there’s the real possibility all three of those quarterbacks get better than what Georgia saw last season.