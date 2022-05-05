Early mock drafts show Georgia football set to face many talented quarterbacks in 2022

101621 Athens: Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter strip sacks Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with Georgia recovering during the second quarter but the play was called back and ruled an incomplete pass after review in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Athens. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Quarterbacks are often over-valued in said mock drafts, and it looks like that is the case once again for the 2023 NFL Draft cycle. Mel Kiper Jr., among others, has stated that as many as seven quarterbacks could go in the first round of next year’s draft.

And Georgia is set to see a few of them.

Related: ESPN: Georgia NFL conveyer belt set to roll out 3 more first-rounders in 2023 NFL Draft

In Todd McShay’s early 2023 mock draft, he has only five quarterbacks taken in the first round. But three of those quarterbacks are from the SEC, as Alabama’s Bryce Young is set to go No. 2, Florida’s Anthony Richardson is pegged to be the No. 6 pick and Kentucky’s Will Levis is slated to come off the board with the No. 8 pick.

Georgia has already seen all three of these quarterbacks up close. And thanks to the stellar 2021 defense, Georgia came away with wins against all three of them.

Most of those key defenders though heard their names during the 2022 NFL Draft. And there’s the real possibility all three of those quarterbacks get better than what Georgia saw last season.

Related: Three Georgia defenders appearing in first round of early 2023 NFL mock drafts

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextESPN: Georgia NFL conveyer belt set to roll out 3 more in 2023 NFL...
Leave a Comment