They have dominated recruiting for a decade, but why aren’t Georgia and Alabama not quite at the top this year.

On this episode of DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, our insiders Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell give you the tail of the tape of the recruiting battles between these two heavyweights.

There’s going to be a lot of talent on the field, but things are changing a little bit. Jeff will explain why Alabama has slipped so much and why it’s playing the transfer portal game a little more than Kirby Smart is.

Then we have a recruiting rumor mill roundup. What Jeff knows about key CB Preston Glasco’s visit to Alabama this weekend, while UGA is trying to scoop up the Grayson star. We also have a flip watch for a couple more DBs, while Kemon Spell is sitting out again and an impressive game by 2028 RB Kevin Hartsfield.

Plus, we have a look at the top UGA commit highlights of the week, including our Dawg of the Week scoring 6 TDs was not enough to grab a win.Finally we have some movement in our 2027 top targets.

Before The Hedges airs every Wednesday at 7pm.

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