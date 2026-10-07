Peyton Woodring has been quite the security blanket for Georgia since he arrived back in 2023.

The former No. 1 overall kicker prospect from the 2023 class has missed just eight kicks in 71 attempts over four seasons and is off to a perfect start this year, making all four field goal attempts.

UGA coach Kirby Smart said Woodring’s “been a model of consistency,” which shows his growth in Athens.

Woodring came into the program with lofty expectations and stumbled out of the gate, missing three kicks in as many games.

“Struggled a little bit early and kind of had to reassess everything throughout my career, how to handle certain situations,” Woodring said.

He found the groove again and finished the season 21-of-25. Since then, Woodring has been nearly automatic and is on pace to finish as one of the best kickers in Georgia history.

The three-time Lou Garza Award semifinalist in September broke Rodrigo Blankenship’s SEC record of 200 consecutive extra-points-made streak, and currently sits at 206 made PATs. Just 10 makes away from passing Marshall Morgan’s program record set at 215.

He is 24 field goals away from tying the school record, but just one away from matching Morgan for fifth all-time with 64. Woodring is also 17 points shy of tying Blair Walsh for second in Georgia history with 412 career points, while Rodrigo Blankenship holds the program record with 440.

More impressively, Woodring’s 88.7% field goal percentage is on track to smash Blankenship’s record of 82% when it is all said and done.

“He’s really a perfect mindset for a kicker. He doesn’t get real upset over positives or negatives, whether it’s a miss or a kickoff. He reassesses things and puts himself in a good place. Just keeps working at it,” Smart said. “I respect his work ethic, his process to preparation each week and the consistency he’s been for us. We’ve been very fortunate.”

Learning from those early misses helped Woodring develop a system of confidence that allows him to quickly move past mistakes, make the necessary corrections and prevent them from affecting future attempts.

“I have a good system. Something bad goes wrong, how to readjust and how to go into every kick, like because every kick’s independent of another. So I feel like that’s a big thing to know. If you miss one, you can always come back and make a big one.”

Georgia heads to Tuscaloosa this Saturday to take on Alabama. As of now, Georgia is a slight 1.5-point underdog.

This will be Woodring’s second time back in Bryant-Denny Stadium, as he made two extra points during UGA’s 41-34 loss to the Crimson Tide. When 100,000 opposing fans are against you, Woodring says it is all about finding the “calm in all the chaos and focus on what you’re supposed to do, and just complete your job.”

Saturday night’s game could have potential tropical storm rain and wind, which may impact the kicking game.

Both Smart and Woodring do not seem concerned about the potential hazard, as the Bulldogs practice replicating poor kicking conditions all the time.

“I don’t get too much into the kickers and talking to them about it,” Smart said. “They practice in it. They work in it. They do it in the offseason. They do it in preseason camp, and we do it every week.”