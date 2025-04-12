ATHENS — Georgia has put out its rosters for the 2025 G-Day scrimmage.
The scrimmage begins at 1 p.m. ET.
The black team is made up of the first team offense and second team defense, while the red team is comprised of the second team offense and first team defense.
Red Team
- 0 - RB Roderick Robinson
- 1 - WR Zachariah Branch
- 2 - DB Zion Branch
- 3- RB Nate Frazier
- 4- TE Oscar Delp
- 5 -WR Noah Thomas
- 7- TE Lawson Luckie
- 8 -WR Colbie Young
- 9 - LB Chris Cole
- 10- LB Zayden Walker
- 11 - OLB Darren Ikinnagbon
- 12 - DB Jaden Harris
- 13 - LB Anthony Kruah
- 14 - DB Adrian MAddox
- 14 - QB Gunner Stockton
- 16 - WR London Humphreys
- 16 - DB Maurice Hayes
- 17 - DB Jaylan Morgan
- 18- DB Jontae Gilbert
- 19 - LB Justin Williams
- 22 - RB Branson Robinson
- 22 - DB Todd Robinson
- 23 - DB Ondre Evans
- 23 - TE Jaden Reddell
- 24 - DB Dominick Kelly
- 27 - DB Chris Peal
- 29 - OLB Isaiah Gibson
- 32 - RB Cash Jones
- 33 - RB Chauncey Bowens
- 35 - DB Jacob Fleming
- 37 - DB Henry Waller
- 41 - DB Denton Shamburger
- 43 - DB Ali Hall
- 44 - TE PAtrick HEster
- 45 - LB Eli Barrow
- 52 - OL Michael Uini
- 55 - OL Bo Hughley
- 56 - DL Nasir Johnson
- 56 - OL Micah Morris
- 57 - OL Monroe Freeling
- 60 - LS Beau Gardner
- 67 - DL Clinton Barrow
- 70 - OL Daniel Calhoun
- 71 - OL Earnest Greene
- 74 - OL Drew Bobo
- 79 - OL Nyier Daniels
- 82 - TE Colton Heinrich
- 83 - WR Cole Speer
- 85 - OLB Chase Linton
- 86 - WR Dillon Bell
- 90 - DL Elijah Griffin
- 91 - K Peyton Woodring
- 92 - P Brett Thorson
- 93 - P Carter Horton
- 94 - K Henry Bates
- 96 - DL JJ Hanne
- 97 - DL Jordan Thomas
Black Team
- 0 - OLB Gabe Harris
- 1 - CB Ellis Robinson
- 3 - LB CJ Allen
- 4- DB KJ Bolden
- 5- LB Raylen Wilson
- 6- DB Daylen Everette
- 6 - WR CJ Wiley
- 7 - DB Daniel Harris
- 8 - DB Joenel Aguero
- 9 - TE Ethan Barbour
- 10- TE Elyiss Williams
- 11 - WR Talyn Taylor
- 12- QB Ryan Puglisi
- 13 - WR Tyler Williams
- 15 - DB Demello Jones
- 15 - QB Ryan Montgomery
- 17 - QB Colter Ginn
- 18 - WR Sacovie White
- 19 - QB Hezekiah Millender
- 20 - RB Dwight Phillips JR.
- 20- DB Jacorey Thomas
- 24 - RB Bo Walker
- 26 - RB Micah Bell
- 28 - WR Walter Blanchard
- 28 - OLB Kris Jones
- 29 - WR Luke Bennett
- 30 - LB Terrell Foster
- 30 - RB Gannon Hearst
- 31- DB Kyron Jones
- 31 - RB Wade Penn
- 33 - OLB Quintaivus Johnson
- 35 - Kavon Townsend
- 38 - RB Brandon Mathis
- 39- WR Miles Thornton
- 41 - TE David Lalaian
- 43 WR Marek Briley
- 44 - DL Jordan Hall
- 45 - RB Jacob Hardie
- 46 - WR Danny Curran
- 46 - LS Luke Raab
- 47 - WR Will Taylor
- 48 - TE Cooper Jonson
- 50 - OL Cortez Smith
- 51 - OL Malachi Toliver
- 52 - DL Christen Miller
- 60 - OL Henry PEagler
- 61 - OL Nick Reeves
- 64 - OL Jah Jackson
- 65 - OL Dennis Uzochukwu
- 72 - OL Jamal Meriweather
- 73 - OL Juan Gaston
- 75 - OL Mashon Short
- 76 - OL Marcus Harrison
- 78 - OL Tate Nelms
- 81 - WR Jeremy Bell
- 84 - WR Landon Roldan
- 89 - TE Henry Delp
- 90 - P Drew Miller
- 91 - DL Justin Greene
- 94 - DL Xzavier McLeod
- 95 - DL Nnamdi Ogboko
- 96 - K Liam Badger
- 99 - DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye
Georgia’s spring game will not be televised, though it can be heard on the radio.
DawgNation will also be providing updates throughout the afternoon as well.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart expects the spring game to look as it normally would.
“It’s going to be as close to us every year we’ve ever had,” Smart said in an appearance on 680 The Fan this week. “It looks like we’re pretty healthy. We’ve got a couple kids that are out. We’ve got the numbers we needed to divide into two teams. It’ll be one o’clock. The format will be very similar to what we’ve done in the past. We’re going to play a game and let the guys go compete.”
Georgia will be without several contributors for the game due to injury.
Georgia football injury report
- Ryan Montgomery -- ACL -- out
- Branson Robinson -- PCL -- out
- Tyler Williams -- ankle -- out
- Colton Heinrich -- labrum -- out
- Monroe Freeling -- labrum -- out
- Christen Miller -- labrum -- out
- Gabe Harris -- labrum -- out
- Brett Thorson -- ACL/MCL -- out
- Isaiah Gibson -- unspecified -- quesitonable
- Drew Bobo -- knee -- questionable
- Roderick Robinson -- ankle -- questionable
- Joseph Jonah-Ajoyne -- foot -- questionable
- Daylen Everette -- hernia -- questionable
- Earnest Greene -- hand -- probable