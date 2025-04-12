ATHENS — Georgia has put out its rosters for the 2025 G-Day scrimmage.

The scrimmage begins at 1 p.m. ET.

The black team is made up of the first team offense and second team defense, while the red team is comprised of the second team offense and first team defense.

Red Team

0 - RB Roderick Robinson

1 - WR Zachariah Branch

2 - DB Zion Branch

3- RB Nate Frazier

4- TE Oscar Delp

5 -WR Noah Thomas

7- TE Lawson Luckie

8 -WR Colbie Young

9 - LB Chris Cole

10- LB Zayden Walker

11 - OLB Darren Ikinnagbon

12 - DB Jaden Harris

13 - LB Anthony Kruah

14 - DB Adrian MAddox

14 - QB Gunner Stockton

16 - WR London Humphreys

16 - DB Maurice Hayes

17 - DB Jaylan Morgan

18- DB Jontae Gilbert

19 - LB Justin Williams

22 - RB Branson Robinson

22 - DB Todd Robinson

23 - DB Ondre Evans

23 - TE Jaden Reddell

24 - DB Dominick Kelly

27 - DB Chris Peal

29 - OLB Isaiah Gibson

32 - RB Cash Jones

33 - RB Chauncey Bowens

35 - DB Jacob Fleming

37 - DB Henry Waller

41 - DB Denton Shamburger

43 - DB Ali Hall

44 - TE PAtrick HEster

45 - LB Eli Barrow

52 - OL Michael Uini

55 - OL Bo Hughley

56 - DL Nasir Johnson

56 - OL Micah Morris

57 - OL Monroe Freeling

60 - LS Beau Gardner

67 - DL Clinton Barrow

70 - OL Daniel Calhoun

71 - OL Earnest Greene

74 - OL Drew Bobo

79 - OL Nyier Daniels

82 - TE Colton Heinrich

83 - WR Cole Speer

85 - OLB Chase Linton

86 - WR Dillon Bell

90 - DL Elijah Griffin

91 - K Peyton Woodring

92 - P Brett Thorson

93 - P Carter Horton

94 - K Henry Bates

96 - DL JJ Hanne

97 - DL Jordan Thomas

Black Team

0 - OLB Gabe Harris

1 - CB Ellis Robinson

3 - LB CJ Allen

4- DB KJ Bolden

5- LB Raylen Wilson

6- DB Daylen Everette

6 - WR CJ Wiley

7 - DB Daniel Harris

8 - DB Joenel Aguero

9 - TE Ethan Barbour

10- TE Elyiss Williams

11 - WR Talyn Taylor

12- QB Ryan Puglisi

13 - WR Tyler Williams

15 - DB Demello Jones

15 - QB Ryan Montgomery

17 - QB Colter Ginn

18 - WR Sacovie White

19 - QB Hezekiah Millender

20 - RB Dwight Phillips JR.

20- DB Jacorey Thomas

24 - RB Bo Walker

26 - RB Micah Bell

28 - WR Walter Blanchard

28 - OLB Kris Jones

29 - WR Luke Bennett

30 - LB Terrell Foster

30 - RB Gannon Hearst

31- DB Kyron Jones

31 - RB Wade Penn

33 - OLB Quintaivus Johnson

35 - Kavon Townsend

38 - RB Brandon Mathis

39- WR Miles Thornton

41 - TE David Lalaian

43 WR Marek Briley

44 - DL Jordan Hall

45 - RB Jacob Hardie

46 - WR Danny Curran

46 - LS Luke Raab

47 - WR Will Taylor

48 - TE Cooper Jonson

50 - OL Cortez Smith

51 - OL Malachi Toliver

52 - DL Christen Miller

60 - OL Henry PEagler

61 - OL Nick Reeves

64 - OL Jah Jackson

65 - OL Dennis Uzochukwu

72 - OL Jamal Meriweather

73 - OL Juan Gaston

75 - OL Mashon Short

76 - OL Marcus Harrison

78 - OL Tate Nelms

81 - WR Jeremy Bell

84 - WR Landon Roldan

89 - TE Henry Delp

90 - P Drew Miller

91 - DL Justin Greene

94 - DL Xzavier McLeod

95 - DL Nnamdi Ogboko

96 - K Liam Badger

99 - DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Georgia’s spring game will not be televised, though it can be heard on the radio.

DawgNation will also be providing updates throughout the afternoon as well.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart expects the spring game to look as it normally would.

“It’s going to be as close to us every year we’ve ever had,” Smart said in an appearance on 680 The Fan this week. “It looks like we’re pretty healthy. We’ve got a couple kids that are out. We’ve got the numbers we needed to divide into two teams. It’ll be one o’clock. The format will be very similar to what we’ve done in the past. We’re going to play a game and let the guys go compete.”

Georgia will be without several contributors for the game due to injury.

Georgia football injury report