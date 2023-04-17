Georgia linebacker Rian Davis enters transfer portal

Davis signed as member of the 2019 class and battled injury throughout his Georgia career. He found a way to crack the rotation in 2022, starting twice and playing in 14 of 15 games. He finished the season with 15 tackles.

“Yeah, they probably had better days than they had springs,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Wilson and Allen. “I mean, they both showed up. They’ve had some mistakes and some errors during our scrimmages. I wouldn’t say they’ve stood out as of today. They had a couple of flash plays. I thought CJ really burst and tackled some people and closed, and Raylen kind of made the play of the game there but it was a ricochet play.

“It was a ball that bounced off, and he was the right guy at the right time. But they’re both talented, and they’re both really high-character kids that are going to make our program better. They push the standard the right way.”

Davis becomes the second Bulldog to enter the transfer portal after Bear Alexander did so on Saturday. Shone Washington, who was not listed on Georgia’s spring roster, is also listed in the transfer portal.

In all, Georgia has seen 13 players leave the program via the transfer portal this offseason. Players have until April 30 to enter the transfer portal. With Davis doing so, Georgia’s scholarship count unofficially drops to 89. The number must be under 85 by the start of the season.

