The 2026 Georgia football schedule has been announced by the SEC.

The Bulldogs will have nine games against SEC foes, a first for the league. Georgia’s nonconference games come against Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky and Tennessee State. The first game is set for Sept. 5, when the Bulldogs will face Tennessee State in Sanford Stadium.

Georgia football 2026 schedule, dates, opponents

Sept. 5: vs. Tennessee State

Sept. 12: vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 19: at Arkansas

Sept. 26: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 3: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 10: at Alabama

Oct. 17: Vs. Auburn

Oct. 24: Off

Oct. 31: vs. Florida, game will be played in Atlanta

Nov. 7: at Ole Miss

Nov. 14: Missouri

Nov. 21: at South Carolina

Nov. 28: vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia did make one recent change to its schedule, as Georgia and Louisville mutually agreed to cancel a home-and-home series that had been set to start in 2026.

That nonconference game will be replaced by an additional SEC game, with the league announcing in August it would expand to nine conference games.

Georgia learned in September that it would be hosting Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Missouri and Auburn while traveling to Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas and South Carolina. The game against Florida will be played in Atlanta this year because of ongoing stadium renovations in Jacksonville, Florida.

While going to nine conference games is a win for fans, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart voiced his concern with the expanded SEC schedule after the Bulldogs beat Alabama to win this year’s SEC championship.

“Those two teams were beat up tonight. That was the ninth game of the year. We’re looking at next year having another game,” Smart said following this year’s SEC championship. “I mean, the coaches in our league are concerned about it, very concerned about it. I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t speak my piece and say it’s concerning.”

When is the Georgia football 2026 bye week?

Because of when the season starts in September, Georgia will have just one off week next season. That is scheduled for Oct. 24, one week before Georgia’s annual rivalry game against Florida.

Georgia football game times and TV networks for 2026 season

While the dates were announced on Thursday, game times and television networks will be announced at later dates. The SEC announces some game times in May around SEC spring meetings, but will often wait until either 12 or in some cases six days before a game to announce a game time and television network.

Georgia football home games for 2026

Georgia will have seven home games next season. Those games come against Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Auburn.