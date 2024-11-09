OXFORD, Ms. — Georgia has put out its final availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

Micah Morris and Smael Mondon were both listed as game-time decisions. Morris left last week’s game with an ankle injury, while Mondon has not played in a game since Georgia played Alabama back on Sept. 28.

If Morris can’t go, expect Dylan Fairchild and Tate Ratledge to take the majority of snaps at guard. Ratledge returned to action last week after suffering knee and ankle injuries in the game against Kentucky.

As for the inside linebacker position, CJ Allen has really stepped up in Mondon’s absence. He is coming off his best game of the season, as he posted 8 tackles and an interception in the win over Florida.

“My confidence has grown a lot because, I mean, that’s what it kind of all boils down to, your confidence,” Allen said this week. “You know, you’ve got to have a lot of confidence in a position to get guys in the right spot and make the right call and being able to execute that call. So, I think my confidence has grown tremendously.”

Georgia listed Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson, Anthony Evans and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye as out for the game.

Not listed on the availability report was running back Trevor Etienne and defensive lineman Jordan Hall. Etienne left the Florida game with a rib injury but was able to practice this week.

Hall has not yet played in a game this season for the Bulldogs. He had leg surgery prior to the start of the season.

As for Ole Miss, the Rebels will be without leading rusher Henry Parrish Jr. Leading wide receiver Tre Harris was listed as a game-time decision for the game. He has missed the last two games for the Rebels.

Saturday’s game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start, with ABC broadcasting the game.

Georgia football-Ole Miss injury report for Week 11 game