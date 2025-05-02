Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2444 (May 2, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams takes a look at who could be UGA’s next great wide receiver. Plus, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to provide updates on top targets Jared Curtis and Jackson Cantwell. Later, a break down of Nick Chubb’s most recent viral video.

Georgia Football Podcast: National writer touts ‘X-factor’ who could spark UGA offense