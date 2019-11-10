Social media already comparing Georgia football-Alabama College Football Playoff resumes

For the second straight home game, the Georgia defense shutout an SEC opponent, as the No. 6 Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1) smothered Missouri (5-4, 2-3) on their way to a 27-0 win.

It was the third shutout of the season for Georgia. The Bulldogs clearly have the SEC’s top defense, as they’re allowing just 10.1 points per game. Georgia is also the only team in the country that has not yet given up a rushing touchdown.