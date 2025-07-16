Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2495 (July 16, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams is at SEC Media Days after UGA loses a couple of recruiting battles to Texas. We will look at the approaches Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian are taking this year. Later we dig into how Gunner Stockton is dealing with his critics including Paul Finebaum. Plus we have two special guests joining the show, UGA CB Daylen Everette and ESPN’s Cole Cubelic.

A crucial question for the future of UGA recruiting

Beginning of the show: I explain why there’s a big question looming for Georgia in the aftermath of a disappointing day on Tuesday.

15-minute mark: I share a clip from Gunner Stockton at SEC Media Days discussing Kirby Smart’s defense of him in the face of some criticism from Paul Finebaum.

20-minute mark: SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic joins the show to explain why he thinks the Bulldogs will have the best offensive line in the SEC.

30-minute mark: I discuss the lineup for Day 3 of SEC Media Days and share some clips of Kalen DeBoer facing questions from reporters about some hot topics around the Crimson Tide.

40-minute mark: UGA cornerback Daylen Everette joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.