Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 3 game
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will visit South Carolina this week. Below you can find live updates, practice notes as well as the latest injury news for the Week 3 game.
Georgia is coming off a 33-0 home win over Samford. Georgia has won three consecutive games against South Carolina and has not lost in Columbia, S.C., since 2014.
Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, practice notes
Georgia will play its first true road game of the season as the Bulldogs visit South Carolina this weekend.
The game against the Gamecocks doubles as the first SEC game of the year for the Bulldogs. Georgia does have a non-conference game against Kent State the following week but Kirby Smart knows the South Carolina contest will kick off a trying stretch for Georgia.
“They’ll be a tough opponent,” Smart said. “They’ve gone out and played on the road in the SEC already. And we’ve got to go on the road to play in the SEC. And we really haven’t played that type of game in the SEC yet to see what our team is all about.”
South Carolina is entering the game following a 44-30 road loss to No. 10 Arkansas. The Gamecocks are coached by former Georgia tight ends coach Shane Beamer.
More interesting though is South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. The Oklahoma transfer has piloted South Carolina’s offense to 30-point outings in his first two starts.
Rattler should test the Georgia defense in a way the Bulldogs haven’t been so far in the 2022 season. The Bulldogs have given up just 3 points so far in 2022, keeping Samford and Oregon out of the endzone. Doing so against South Carolina would be a much more impressive accomplishment.
“They’ve got tremendous athletes,” Smart said. “The quarterback we looked hard at both him and their offense in the offseason, studied those guys. They’ve got a tremendous team and they’ve got a tremendous atmosphere. And this kid is really believing and buying in to Shane and their staff.”
Offensively, Georgia will look to improve off a less than stellar effort against Samford. Georgia finished the game with 479 yards but settled for five field goal attempts on the afternoon. The Bulldogs will not want another game where they have more field goals than touchdowns.
When the two SEC East foes met last season, Georgia came away with a 40-13 win in Sanford Stadium.
Georgia football-South Carolina injury news
- Andrew Paul (out, knee)
- CJ Washington (out, neck)
- Arian Smith (out, ankle)
- Nyland Green (doubtful, hamstring)
- CJ Smith (questionable, knee)
- AD Mitchell (questionable, ankle)
- William Poole (unknown)
- De’Nylon Morrissette (probable, knee)
Georgia football-South Carolina game time
The Georgia football-South Carolina game will start at 12 p.m. ET.
Georgia football-South Carolina TV channel
The Georgia football-South Carolina game will air on ESPN
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football stock report: The Giant Mismatch is soaring, teams have no answer
- Georgia football winners and losers following shutout win over Samford
- 5 takeaways from 33-0 Georgia win over Samford
- Georgia football moves to No. 1 in AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3
- Social media makes strong case for Georgia football being No. 1 after chaotic Week 2
- Mykel Williams, Dillon Bell among Georgia football freshmen making noticeable impact in first home game
- Talented Spencer Rattler makes South Carolina dangerous, but supporting cast lacking and banged up
- ‘We can be 10-times better’ Georgia football offense knows it needs to be better after Samford performance
UGA News
- Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 3 game
- Georgia opens as large road favorite at South Carolina
- Georgia football winners and losers following shutout win over Samford
- WATCH: Former Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder destroys Derrick Henry
- 5 takeaways from 33-0 Georgia win over Samford