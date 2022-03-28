3 Georgia football storylines worth paying for, G-Day tickets go on sale

Georgia football fans wanting to get their first look at the Bulldogs’ 2022 team can purchase tickets for the annual G-Day Game. The spring scrimmage, which typically pits the first-team offense against the first team defense, takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. The game will also be televised on ESPN2 and broadcast on radio via Georgia Bulldog Sports Network affiliates.

Tickets for the game are $5 each with a maximum of eight tickets per transaction. All tickets will be sold digitally and seating is reserved. UGA students will be admitted free of charge. The gates to Sanford Stadium will open at 10 a.m., and the annual Georgia football alumni flag game kicks off at 10:15 a.m. The Dawg Walk will begin at the Tate Center parking lot at 11:50 a.m. Parking for G-Day is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, though there will be a limited number of Game Day parking lots reserved for permits. Here are three quick storylines that figure to be in play: Quarterbacks Why: Because quarterbacks are always the focal position, and everyone has a hot take

The skinny: It’s Stetson Bennett against the world, until it isn’t. Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff are ready to play, incoming freshman Gunner Stockton is learning the offense and grabbing some popcorn to watch the fireworks ahead of him. RELATED: Kirby’s criticism of Stetson resonates, Beck and Vandergriff elevated Defensive Reload Why: Georgia could have four of last year’s front seven selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. The skinny: Jalen Carter is the rising star on the 2022 Bulldogs who gets drafted in the first round next year, but interior lineman Zion Logue and inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (”Pops”) are the new names to know. RELATED: Sedrick Van Pran calls out stars of tomorrow, Zion Logue, Amarius Mims Playmakers

Why: Spring scrimmages always seem to produce exciting moments and promises of success. The skinny: There were clues of what was to come in last year’s G-Day with A.D. Mitchell making 7 catches for 105 yards, and James Cook grabbing 6 for 61. What clues might the ingenious Todd Monken offer this year?

