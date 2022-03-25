Jamon Dumas-Johnson emerging as next great Georgia football linebacker: ‘I think Pop is going to be special’

ATHENS — When you bring up the name Jamon Dumas-Johnson to Georgia players or coaches, it takes a minute for them to realize who you are asking about. Not because the sophomore linebacker is some anonymous player. Quite the opposite. It’s just that everyone, even Kirby Smart, calls the Baltimore native by his nickname, Pop. It was given to him in part because he always seems to pop up and make plays. There was the leaping interception he had in fall camp last year. The pick-6 against UAB. A sack in the win over Georgia Tech. Despite being limited to a backup role behind Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall, Dumas-Johnson made the most of his playing time last season. And it has him positioned to take on a massive role for the 2022 Georgia football team.

"Every time he's out there you actually see a pop," teammate Nolan Smith said. "He goes in there for two plays, and he gets the ball out. He went in for three plays against UAB and he caught a pick-6 and runs it back. And he gets forced fumbles and sacks within seconds. I love him." Dumas-Johnson arrived as the least-heralded linebacker signee in Georgia's 2021 signing class. He didn't come in with the 5-star pedigree that Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey had.

Part of the reason for that though is that Dumas-Johnson did not get to have a senior season due to COVID-19. He, Adonai Mitchell and Brock Bowers were the only Georgia signees in the class who did not play football in the fall of 2020. Dumas-Johnson though did not enroll early, unlike Bowers and Mitchell. That and the fact that he was playing behind three future NFL linebackers limited to just 103 snaps last season. Still, he notched an interception, 2.0 sacks and 21 tackles in mop-up duty. With those three linebackers off to the NFL, Dumas-Johnson now has an opportunity that was not available to him last season. Add in the spring injuries to Mondon, Trezmen Marshall and Rian Davis and Dumas-Johnson is getting all the first-team reps he could want.