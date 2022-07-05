Dawgnation Logo

Stetson Bennett top Heisman Trophy candidate for Georgia, needs strong run game

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett runs against Auburn last fall. Bennett will need more plays like this to be a serious contender for All-SEC or postseason awards. (Hyosub Shin/UGA)
ATHENS —Kirby Smart doubled down on his quarterback room when Arch Manning jilted his championship program, choosing a shaky 5-7 Texas over the Bulldogs.

This group, Smart said, is the best he’s had top to bottom.

Better than groups with:

• Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm

• Jake Fromm and Justin Fields

• Jake Fromm and Stetson Bennett

• JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett

It says a lot about Smart’s confidence in Bennett, who overcame a poor start in the CFP Championship Game to win Offensive MVP honors in the 33-18 win over Alabama.

It also might say a lot about Smart’s confidence in Carson Beck and Brock Vandergriff, former commits to Alabama and Oklahoma, who both had shining moments in the G-Day Game.

For now, it’s the 24-year-old former walk-on Bennett who is cast in the starring role with the best Heisman Trophy odds on the team.

Curiously enough, transfer Arik Gilbert has the second-best odds among the Bulldogs, even though he has yet to play a game at UGA and sat out last season.

UGA did feature Gilbert in the G-Day Game, throwing to him four times in the end zone resulting in two touchdowns and two pass interference plays, but returning All-American Brock Bowers was out with a shoulder injury.

A recent PFF breakdown captured the highs and lows of Bennett, illustrating how vital a strong run game is to his success.

Bennett led Power 5 quarterbacks with 12.8 yards per attempt when Georgia ran play-action (faked a handoff).

But in non-play action, non-high percentage screen plays, Bennett ranked only 60th among the 65 Power 5 schools with 5.2-percent “turnover-worthy” plays.

Smart explained as much on G-Day after Bennett was 15-of-35 passing with 2 interceptions, that the culprit was the Bulldogs not running the ball enough to set up pass plays.

The good news for the Bulldogs is that the offensive line figures to rank among the best in the nation and tailbacks Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton have break-out talent.

Per VegasInsider, here at the latest Heisman Trophy odds:

Stetson Bennett +8000

• Michael Penix Jr. +15000

Arik Gilbert +15000

