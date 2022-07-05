Stetson Bennett top Heisman Trophy candidate for Georgia, needs strong run game

ATHENS —Kirby Smart doubled down on his quarterback room when Arch Manning jilted his championship program, choosing a shaky 5-7 Texas over the Bulldogs. This group, Smart said, is the best he’s had top to bottom.

Better than groups with: • Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm • Jake Fromm and Justin Fields • Jake Fromm and Stetson Bennett • JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett RELATED: Kirby Smart taking note of quarterback leadership

It says a lot about Smart’s confidence in Bennett, who overcame a poor start in the CFP Championship Game to win Offensive MVP honors in the 33-18 win over Alabama. It also might say a lot about Smart’s confidence in Carson Beck and Brock Vandergriff, former commits to Alabama and Oklahoma, who both had shining moments in the G-Day Game. For now, it’s the 24-year-old former walk-on Bennett who is cast in the starring role with the best Heisman Trophy odds on the team. RELATED: 3 CFP title game heroes make preseason All-American team Curiously enough, transfer Arik Gilbert has the second-best odds among the Bulldogs, even though he has yet to play a game at UGA and sat out last season. UGA did feature Gilbert in the G-Day Game, throwing to him four times in the end zone resulting in two touchdowns and two pass interference plays, but returning All-American Brock Bowers was out with a shoulder injury.

RELATED: Kirby Smart has healthy plans for star-studded tight ends room A recent PFF breakdown captured the highs and lows of Bennett, illustrating how vital a strong run game is to his success. Bennett led Power 5 quarterbacks with 12.8 yards per attempt when Georgia ran play-action (faked a handoff). But in non-play action, non-high percentage screen plays, Bennett ranked only 60th among the 65 Power 5 schools with 5.2-percent “turnover-worthy” plays. RELATED: Stetson Bennett elects to return to Georgia, play another year for Kirby Smart Smart explained as much on G-Day after Bennett was 15-of-35 passing with 2 interceptions, that the culprit was the Bulldogs not running the ball enough to set up pass plays.

The good news for the Bulldogs is that the offensive line figures to rank among the best in the nation and tailbacks Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton have break-out talent. Per VegasInsider, here at the latest Heisman Trophy odds: C.J. Stroud +200

Bryce Young +350

Caleb Williams +800

Bijan Robinson +1600

Quinn Ewers +2000

Treyvon Henderson +2000

D.J. Uiagalelei +2000

Anthony Richardson +2000

J.T. Daniels +2500

Kedon Slovis +2500

Jaxson Dart +2500

Tyler Van Dyke +2500

Braelon Allen +3000

Will Anderson, Jr. +3000

Sam Hartman +3000

Spencer Rattler +3000

Jahmyr Gibbs +3000

Dillon Gabriel +3000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +3000

Bo Nix +5000

Hendon Hooker +5000

Max Johnson +5000

J.J. McCarthy +5000

Travis Dye +5000

Cameron Ward +5000

Tank Bigsby +5000

Aiden O’Connell +5000

Will Shipley +6600

Malik Cunningham +6600

Will Levis +6600

Jayden Daniels +6600

Myles Brennan +6600

Cameron Rising +6600

Devin Leary +8000

Jase McClellan +8000

Sean Clifford +8000

Grayson McCall +8000

Will Rogers +8000

Phil Jurkovec +8000

Deuce Vaughn +8000

Trey Sanders +8000

Kayshoun Boutte +8000

Casey Thompson +8000

Blake Corum +8000 Stetson Bennett +8000 Kennedy Brooks +8000

Mohammed Ibrahim +8000

Donovan Smith +10000

Sam Huard +10000

Kyle McCord +10000

Jack Miller +10000

Tyler Buchner +10000

Tanner McKee +10000

Michael Mayer +10000

Agiye Hall +10000

Emory Jones +10000

Zach Charbonnet +10000

Maddox Kopp +10000

Jake Haener +12500

K.J. Jefferson +12500

Gerry Bohanon +12500

Spencer Sanders +12500

Adrian Martinez +12500 • Michael Penix Jr. +15000 Arik Gilbert +15000 Tyler Shough +15000

Jadon Haselwood +15000

Drew Pyne +15000

Marvin Harrison, Jr. +15000

Julian Flemming +15000

JaCorey Brooks +15000

Zach Evans +15000

Clayton Tune +15000

Chris Rodriguez, Jr. +15000

Noah Sewell +20000

Bryan Breese +20000

Beaux Collins +20000

Jordan Burch +20000

Jaren Hall +20000

Cade McNamara +20000

Joey Porter, Jr. +25000

Jake Rubley +25000

