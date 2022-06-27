Kirby Smart has healthy plans for star-studded Georgia tight ends room

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows he has something special in his tight ends room provided he can keep all of them healthy. It’s commonly accepted that the Bulldogs’ boast the best group of collegiate tight ends in the nation and perhaps even ever. Here’s how UGA lists them by height and weight: • Brock Bowers, 6-4, 230 sophomore

• Darnell Washington, 6-7, 265 junior • Arik Gilbert, 6-5, 248 redshirt sophomore • Oscar Delp, 6-5, 225 freshman

• Ryland Goede, 6-6, 240 junior • Brett Seither, 6-5, 228, junior Many have asked Smart how many tight ends he can get on the field at one time — three seems likely, perhaps even in the opening game with Oregon on Sept. 3.

But Smart, entering his seventh season as the Bulldogs’ head coach, points first to the training room when evaluating what the Georgia offense might look like at tight end in 2022. RELATED: UGA makes Todd Hartley highest-paid tight ends coach in the nation “The first key is keeping them healthy,” Smart said Friday on Crain & Company. “Darnell missed time last year with a foot injury. Arik has had some injuries in his past. Brock had shoulder surgery, so first thing you’ve got to do is have depth, so that you can compete and have guys really fighting for that playing time.” Washington was out at the start of the season with a foot injury, and even after returning in the fifth game of the season, he was clearly playing at less than 100 percent. The result was a 10-catch season that netted 154 yards and a TD. RELATED: Darnell Washington brings role player mentality with superstar talent

Bowers, in one game alone, had 10 catches for 139 yards and a TD in the 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game. Gilbert sat out last season while dealing with a personal issue after his high-profile transfer from LSU, where he originally signed coming out of Marietta High School. Monken made it clear Gilbert in the G-Day Game that Gilbert would be a red zone threat, targeting him four times near the goal line. The result was Gilbert catching three passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns — and drawing two pass interference penalties in the end zone. Gilbert proves popular red zone target in G-Day Game Gilbert had reportedly seen his weight balloon up around 300 pounds after taking last season off, but by rejoining daily team activities in January, he worked himself back down near 265 pounds. Bowers has been the most notable of the group to this point, having set a new school record with 13 TD catches last season while making 56 catches for 882 yards.