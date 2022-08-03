Georgia tailback puts scary offseason car accident in rearview mirror

ATHENS — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh has put a scary offseason car crash in his rearview mirror with fall practice about to begin.

McIntosh has completed a defensive driving school and paid the fines that were a result of the April 24 car accident he was involved in with former teammate George Pickens.

The projected starting tailback for the 2022 season had dropped off teammates after several Bulldogs gathered for an NFL draft party and was on the way to drop off Pickens when he was involved in the car crash in Athens.

At the scene, McIntosh told officers he was speeding, a violation he later pleaded guilty to in court along with a seat belt violation.

The Athens-Banner Herald reported that McIntosh’s reckless driving charge was dropped as a result of his plea, and he’s now in the midst of serving six months probation.