By Jack Leo, Special to DawgNation
SEC Power Rankings: 4 Tier One teams would factor into 12-team playoff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia is back on top of the CFP Rankings, and the SEC is once again in the middle of the college football actin.
Mike Griffith
What Brock Bowers learned about himself in coming back to play for Georgia …
ATHENS — Leave it to Brock Bowers to find the rehab process from tightrope surgery as an enjoyable experience.
Connor Riley
Smael Mondon keeps expectations in check for CJ Allen, even if he sees …
ATHENS — Smael Mondon wanted to slow things down. The junior linebacker recognized that CJ Allen played well in his first start, finishing with 9 tackles and a sack in the …
Connor Riley
Tennessee has been tough on Brock Bowers, looks to ‘contain’ Georgia …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Brock Bowers has scored touchdowns on 9 of 11 SEC teams he has faced, but Tennessee is not among them.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football eager to make a statement against Tennessee: ‘It’s you …
ATHENS — Saturday’s game was supposed to be a battle for the SEC East champion. Georgia and Tennessee were picked to finish first and second in the division this year, and …
Connor Riley
