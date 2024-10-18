The Georgia football team takes on the Texas Longhorns in a Week 8 college football game on Saturday, Oct. 19. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Texas is 6-0 and the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia is 5-1 and ranked No. 5. This will be the first time these two schools meet as conference foes.

Georgia football-Texas game time for Week 8 game

The Georgia football-Texas game is set for a 7:37 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Texas TV channel for Week 8 game

The Georgia football-Texas game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Texas how to watch online, stream Week 8 game

You can watch the Georgia football-Texas game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Texas odds for Week 8 game

Georgia football is a 5-point underdog against Texas. Georgia is 1-5 on the season against the spread. The total for the game is 55. This is the first time Georgia has been an underdog since 2021.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Texas

On being an underdog...

“We really haven’t talked about it much because you know, I don’t think that lasts so long in a game It doesn’t last the whole four quarters So it’s sometimes it’s extra motivation and our guys have talked about it a little bit. But it’s not a position that we’ve been in a lot. But it’s one that you can take advantage of or you could do something about it.

On how the Alabama game helps them...

Just that you’re never out of it. You know that you’re never out of a game and that you keep fighting. The best part about that game is we got to play in that atmosphere because the atmosphere was incredible and now our guys get some confidence going into another tough atmosphere on the road in the SEC.

On how having a loss ramps up the pressure...

“Well, whether it’s about the playoffs, whether it’s about the SEC championship, whether it’s just about being a competitor, there’s pressure in every game. And there’s pressure in every game you play in the SEC, this one is no different. It’s an opportunity for us to go show who we are and go play a really good football team So I think you’re blessed when you play at Georgia and you play in these kind of games and our guys will look at it that way.

On where Georgia needs a next man to step up...

“It’s in the offensive line, you know, we’ve had guys last couple weeks in and out in and out in and out. We’ve got a couple guys in and out of practice this week. So it’s been a struggle to kind of put that group together, but I know this they’re one of the toughest groups we’ve got so they’ll be next man up and get ready to go fight and play.

On how the fan base is enjoying getting to go to Austin...

“They’re loving it/ I’ll tell you what I’ve had a lot of people being a Georgia alum reach out and talk about how pumped they are to go to Austin for the first time. A lot of them are probably gonna be broke because of how much they had to pay for it, but they’re excited. They’re excited.

