ATHENS — In the past, a single loss might have been enough to keep a team out of the College Football Playoff. Georgia learned that last year, when the Bulldogs went 13-1 and missed the College Football Playoff after their loss to Alabama.

Texas got into the College Football Playoff last season with a loss but Texas found a way to beat Alabama.

Georgia and Texas will meet this Saturday in a matchup between top 5 teams in the country. It’s expected to be one of the biggest games of the season.

And yet while Texas is the favorite in the game, there might be more pressure on Georgia, given the Bulldogs already have a loss on their ledger.

“Another loss would almost be incalculable,” ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said. “The thing about Georgia, the team that has owned college football for three years. Very few people think they’re going to win here. If they do lose, they’re in a fight for survival.”

This isn’t Georgia’s first big-time game of the season, as the Bulldogs have already played Clemson and Alabama. Georgia split those two games, with the latter being a loss.

Texas has some nice wins over Michigan and Oklahoma, but those teams are not College Football Playoff contenders at the moment.

“Georgia has already played on the road twice and might be more battle-tested than Texas,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach said. “It’s probably not a CFP elimination game given the Bulldogs’ schedule strength, but losing in Austin would surely leave them no margin for error the rest of the way.”

Expect points in Saturday’s matchup, as Texas has topped 30 points in every game this season, while Georgia has done the same except for the Kentucky game.

And given how many points were scored in the Georgia-Alabama matchup and the Oregon-Ohio State game, it seems like whichever offense has the better day will come away with the win.

“The Longhorns’ offense is one of the best in the country, and while it’s had a few rough moments, Georgia’s has proven to be dangerous as well when clicking,” CBS’ Tom Fornelli said. “Plus, Georgia’s defense has not played at the same level this season that we’re used to, and while Texas’ defensive numbers are incredible, what’s the best offense Texas has faced? Michigan? Oklahoma? ULM?”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows his team is going to have to be at its best on Saturday. It’ll be the first time that Georgia has ever played the No. 1 team in the country on the road.

And based on what Smart has seen, this Texas team certainly looks like some of the recent Georgia teams.

“I mean the consistency you watch them play with it reminds me of you know some of our better teams here, our best teams here,” Smart said. “I’m like man they’re they’re good on D, they’re good on O, they’re good on special teams and they’re playing at a high level.”

Georgia has won 50 consecutive games against teams not named Alabama, with the last non-Alabama defeat coming against Florida in 2020.

The Bulldogs will need to be at their best on Saturday if they’re to continue that impressive run.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.