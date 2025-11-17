clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
4 things: Gunner Stockton leading Georgia’s ‘anaconda’ offense
ATHENS — Kirby Smart, like every other coach last spring, had an idea what his offense could look like.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football winners and losers after another takedown of Texas
Winner: Kirby Smart
Connor Riley
Georgia opens as massive favorite over Charlotte, style points could matter
ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a massive favorite over Charlotte, per FanDuel.com, at -44.5 points.
Mike Griffith
AP Poll Top 25 ranks Georgia football as No. 4 team, yet SEC championship …
ATHENS — Georgia finished SEC play with a better record this season than it did in 2024 when the Bulldogs won the SEC.
Connor Riley
Georgia football moves up in Coaches Poll Top 25 after resounding win over …
ATHENS — Georgia made an emphatic statement on Saturday night as it beat Texas 35-10 at home.
Connor Riley
