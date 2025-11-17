clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
1 hour ago
4 things: Gunner Stockton leading Georgia’s ‘anaconda’ offense
ATHENS — Kirby Smart, like every other coach last spring, had an idea what his offense could look like.
Mike Griffith
3 hours ago
Georgia football winners and losers after another takedown of Texas
Winner: Kirby Smart
Connor Riley
12 hours ago
Georgia opens as massive favorite over Charlotte, style points could matter
ATHENS — Georgia football has opened as a massive favorite over Charlotte, per FanDuel.com, at -44.5 points.
Mike Griffith
18 hours ago
AP Poll Top 25 ranks Georgia football as No. 4 team, yet SEC championship …
ATHENS — Georgia finished SEC play with a better record this season than it did in 2024 when the Bulldogs won the SEC.
Connor Riley
20 hours ago
Georgia football moves up in Coaches Poll Top 25 after resounding win over …
ATHENS — Georgia made an emphatic statement on Saturday night as it beat Texas 35-10 at home.
Connor Riley
