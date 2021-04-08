DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion; 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we share four opinions in regard to the topic of the strongest position group on the 2021 Georgia roster.

What is the thinnest position (impact players + depth) on the Georgia football team?

Brandon Adams: Secondary

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “This is probably the easiest answer, but that doesn’t mean this group can’t find its footing in time for the upcoming season’s most crucial moments. A former 5-star recruit such as Kelee Ringo at cornerback could make the transition to a new collection of starters a little easier .”

Mike Griffith: Secondary

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “Lack of experience and depth is a dangerous combination with rules aimed toward aiding the offense and schemes that pressure DBs into one-on-one coverage and open-field tackles on backs that can out-weigh them by 40 pounds. Kirby Smart must address this with grad transfer or the NCAA portal like the recent addition Tykee Smith. “

Connor Riley: Offensive line

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “ The secondary is the bigger game 1 problem for Georgia. But I believe with time, Georgia will figure things out back there. The offensive line is a problem for games 13, 14 and 15. I will be interested to see how it all sorts out .”

Jeff Sentell: Cornerback

The Intel here: “The total number of starts for the likely top six cornerback options (Javon Bullard, Nyland Green, Jalen Kimber, Kamari Lassiter, Kelee Ringo and Ameer Speed) on this roster adds up to zero. Speed is the only Bulldog corner that was on campus prior to January of 2020. That is pretty much ’nuff said with that.”

