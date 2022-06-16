Georgia football makes Todd Hartley the highest-paid tight ends coach in the sport with new contract

Todd Hartley has done extraordinary work in his time with the Georgia tight ends. And he is now being compensated very well for his efforts. The Georgia tight ends coach received a contract extension through the 2023-24 season which will pay him $650,000, an increase from his previous salary of $450,000 according to an Open Records request obtained by DawgNation. The new deal makes Hartley the highest-paid tight ends coach in the country that does not have the title of offensive coordinator or co-offensive coordinator.

The contract was signed by Hartley on April 18, just two days after Georgia wrapped up spring practice. The buyout on the deal also jumps from 20 percent to 50 percent. Hartley first arrived in Georgia in January of 2019 to take over for Jim Chaney. Since then, Hartley has had three tight ends drafted in the NFL and signed major recruit after major recruit at the position. Despite finishing with less than 10 catches in their final seasons, Charlie Woerner, Tre’ McKitty and John FitzPatrick have each been taken in the past three NFL drafts. Add in Isaac Nauta’s selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, and Georgia has had a tight end taken in four straight drafts, which is the longest streak in the country. Hartley has also been a top-notch recruiter for the Bulldogs, signing Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp in consecutive classes. Georgia also holds two tight-end commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle in Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie. Bowers had a record-breaking season under Hartley, catching 13 touchdowns and leading Georgia in every receiving category. He did all of that as a freshman for the Bulldogs and earned All-American honors for his play. Georgia also brings former 5-star prospect Arik Gilbert back this season in addition to Bowers and Washington. The accumulation of talent in the room has led some to call the Georgia tight end room the most talented position.

“With the two other guys we’ve got coming back, it makes it a luxury of those guys being able to make us a special football team,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after G-Day. Related: Can Georgia football tight end room be as impactful as 2021 Georgia defensive line? Hartley is also prominently involved in working with the Georgia special teams, specifically on punt duties. Earlier this offseason Todd Monken received a new contract that is believed to have made him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the country, as he will make $2 million this coming season. Smart is also expected to receive a new contract that will make him among the highest-paid coaches in the sport. Hartley is a University of Georgia graduate and served as an off-field assistant three different times prior to becoming the program’s tight ends coach. Hartley’s recruiting efforts have also extended beyond just the tight end room, as he has been instrumental in a number of recruitments in the state of Florida. Georgia football current coaching salaries OC Todd Monken $2 million

Co-DC Will Muschamp $800,000 Co-DC Glenn Schumann $800,000 RBs Dell McGee $800,000 DL Tray Scott $750,000 DB Fran Brown $750,000 WRs Bryan McClendon $700,000

