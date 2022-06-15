Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,712 (June 14, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia’s seemingly deep stable of running backs can contribute to the team’s offensive success in 2022.

Georgia football podcast: Defining success for UGA’s running backs

Beginning of the show: Georgia is often referred to as Running Back University because of its history of producing great ball carriers. Many fans are hoping the Bulldogs can live up to that monicker again in 2022. I’ll discuss on today’s show a couple key statistics that UGA could show improvement in that could pay major dividends for the offense overall.

15-minute mark: I react to the latest UGA commitment, three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller, who flipped to the Bulldogs from Penn State on Monday.