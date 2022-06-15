As Sam Pittman asks for Texas, who should Georgia’s 3 potential permanent rivals be?

Like many college football fans, former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman wants to see big rivalry games. Specifically for his Arkansas Razorbacks, he would like to see the two future conference foes play on an annual basis. “I love the rivalry games and would hate, once Texas gets into the league, not to play them every year, for the fans and everybody else,” Pittman told ESPN’s Chris Low. “I’m not calling out Texas. Texas has a great program, and I have high respect for them. I’m just saying for the fans, and obviously for the team because we’ve got a lot of Texas kids on our team, I think it would be a neat home-and-home each year.” The looming additions of Texas and Oklahoma signal that change is coming to the SEC schedule. While the league could not come to an agreement on a future scheduling model at spring meetings, the two models are an eight-game format that features one permanent rival and a nine-game format that has three annual opponents, with the other six games being a rotation.

In the eight-game format, which would likely help the SEC’s chances of getting multiple teams into the College Football Playoff, Georgia’s rival would be Florida. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin made it clear that the series would continue last month and would want it to do so in Jacksonville, Fla. Related: Florida AD Scott Stricklin gives strong thoughts on future of Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville This schedule format though would jeopardize the series against Auburn, also known as the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Other marquee games such as Alabama-Tennessee, LSU-Ole Miss and a potential Texas-Texas A&M game would be lost on an annual basis as well. That is why the nine-game format is viewed as the more popular option among fans. “It’s hard because I really want to add the game, but I want to do it more for the fans,” Smart said in a recent interview with Paul Finebaum. “I really feel like fans and the consumers that come to our games, they want the best games. They want the intraconference. They want to see SEC play SEC teams. So I want to give them what they want.”