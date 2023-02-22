Todd Monken knows Georgia football has great culture. It’s why he helped change it

Todd Monken clearly values culture, just as his former boss Kirby Smart does. In multiple interviews with the media, Monken stressed the importance of Georgia’s culture in terms of what he was looking for professionally. He sees something similar with the Baltimore Ravens, who have been a pillar of stability under John Harbaugh.

“It’s a great question and probably very similar to how I felt about going to Georgia when I did which was, ‘Okay, a culture that’s already set, a team that’s really good on defense. What can you do to potentially build on what they had done previously offensively?’ That was one of the biggest things: stability in a head coach, culture, organization,” Monken said in a video interview with the Ravens. Related: WATCH: Todd Monken explains why he left Georgia for ‘parallel’ Baltimore Ravens job Monken’s belief in culture is why he also believes Georgia is going to be more than fine without him. The hiring of Mike Bobo as Monken’s replacement further shows Georgia betting on its own culture. Bobo worked closely with Monken a season ago, often helping in play design. He got a first hand look at how Monken was able to cook. The new Georgia offensive coordinator also attended Georgia and previously coached for the Bulldogs from 2001 through 2014. He’s worked with multiple members on the staff, like wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, tight ends coach Todd Hartley, offensive line coach Stacy Searels and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Monken left Georgia in part because he wanted to test himself against the best the NFL has to offer. After dominating college football the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, that should come as little surprise. Bobo isn’t likely to have that same desire, given his entire coaching career has been confined to the college realm. He is a college football lifer in a way that Monken was not.

Stability is a key part of growing a strong culture. Consider Glenn Schumann’s assent as a coach. He’s spent the past seven seasons as Georgia’s linebackers coach, consistently turning out pros at the position and landing top-ranked recruits as well. The same could be said for Dell McGee at the running backs position as well. Monken downplayed his role in the Georgia machine. His time at Georgia marked a serious change in the way the Bulldogs were seen by the college football world. Consider the 2019 offense, the last version before Monken arrived, averaged just 30.8 points per game. The 2022 version guided by Monken saw Georgia put up 41.1 points per game. “I get way too much credit for our success,” Monken said. “I came in there and the culture was already set, the players were already recruited, the staff that we put together was tremendous in terms of our success.” Monken’s results, as well as the bemoaning of the Bobo hire by some vocal members of the Georgia fan base, run counter to what Monken had to about his role in Georgia’s triumphs. Culture is undoubtedly a big part of why Georgia has been so successful in recent seasons. And Smart is always quick to point out that players are far more instrumental to team success than coaching. But the change from James Coley to Monken illustrates just how valuable coaching, play calling and game planning is. It’s not unrealistic to say the difference between Monken and an average offensive coordinator is a national championship and a Sugar Bowl season.

