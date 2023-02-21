Daylen Everette earns high praise from Will Muschamp as Georgia cornerback enters crucial offseason

It didn’t take long for Daylen Everette to make an impression on the Georgia football coaching staff. Kirby Smart recognized early on that Everette was a physical cornerback and willing tackler. That makes him somewhat of a rarity, given most cornerbacks don’t love that aspect of the game. But Everette isn’t your typical cornerback. He signed as a 5-star member of Georgia’s 2022 signing class and emerged as the No. 3 cornerback for the Bulldogs during the 2022 season. “Extremely bright, intelligent. I think he’s got a great future at Georgia,” co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp said of Everette prior to the national championship game. “Really has learned a lot of the stuff, the techniques and the fundamentals of what we work on extremely well. And I think he’s got a really bright future at Georgia.”

Related: Georgia freshman Daylen Everette ‘has the mindset of a corner that’s going to be a really good player’ Everette ended up seeing the field in Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU. He replaced Kelee Ringo in Georgia’s lineup, as Ringo was one of several Georgia defenders to get a curtain call from Smart during the second half of the game. Everette will be one of the cornerbacks vying to replace Ringo on a more permanent basis in 2023, as he is off to the NFL. Ringo understands the upcoming challenge Everette faces, as he himself was a 5-star cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class.

Ringo emerged as a starter during his second year in the program, which is what Everette aims to do. “It’s a high-stakes, high-reward position,” Ringo said. “You have to be able to deal with that and just put one foot in front of each other.” Ringo famously intercepted Bryce Young to seal Georgia’s first national championship win. His Georgia career featured some ups and downs, but he leaves as a potential first-round pick after three seasons in the program.