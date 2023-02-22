Nolan Smith gaining steam as possible first round draft pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Georgia being well-represented in the NFL draft shouldn’t come as a surprise at this point. The Bulldogs have won consecutive national championships and will send 12 players to NFL combine. But one Georgia player has emerged as a candidate to be taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, as Daniel Jeremiah slotted Nolan Smith to the Kansas City Chiefs in a mock draft for NFL.com.

Smith likely won’t work out at the combine as he continues to recover from a torn pectoral injury he suffered in Georgia’s win over Florida. That he’s even in consideration speaks to how much the outside linebacker brings to the table. “Smith is an outstanding athlete who reminds me a little bit of Haason Reddick when he was coming out of Temple,” Jeremiah wrote.” Smith would get a lot of pass-rush opportunities in Kansas City, thanks to the Patrick Mahomes-led offense.” Related: Nolan Smith’s heartfelt farewell to Georgia football DawgNation Even after his injury, Smith was a vital member of Georgia’s championship team. He excelled prior to the injury for Georgia and continued to do so as a vocal leader for the Bulldogs. “He committed to Georgia at an early stage in his career and he stayed committed,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the win over TCU. “Nolan is one of those rare guys that saw the value in being from Georgia, committing to Georgia, never wavering from Georgia, and leading the class. “He never veered from that. He has some of the toughest DNA qualities I’ve ever been around. The guy – physical toughness. You can ask these guys, he never shuts up in the locker room. He’s like a motor mouth. But people embrace and enjoy him.”

UGA News