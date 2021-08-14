Georgia OC Todd Monken Ready to ‘see where we’re at’ with offensive line in scrimmage

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has never had a more scrutinized offense line than the one that will take the field today. The Bulldogs are holding a closed scrimmage in front of a crowd of hundreds with family, friends and donors at Sanford Stadium, looking to iron out a reloading offensive line that’s working on replacing five NFL draft picks over the past two seasons.

The left tackle position has gotten most of the attention, but the reality is freshman Amarius Mims is the long-term answer, it’s just a matter of when. After all, UGA opens with Clemson, which has arguably the best defensive front in the nation returning after tying with Pitt for the most sacks in 2020. The emergence of Tate Ratledge at guard has provided some motivation to keep Jamaree Salyer — a future NFL guard — outside at left tackle for the start of the season until “Mount Mims” is seasoned enough to take over. Salyer is truly the MVP up front with his ability to play any of the offensive line positions, as well as his tremendous leadership qualities. The center position is another turbulent area with third-year veteran Warren Ericson sidelined by an injured snapping hand. Second-year player Sedrick Van Pran came to Georgia the highest rated player at his position in the nation, but star ratings don’t equal consistency, and that’s what Georgia will want to see in the Saturday scrimmage.

Second-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken made it clear on Thursday it’s all a work on progress. “We have (Justin) Shaffer that comes back as a returning starter and Jamaree (Salyer), then you’ve got Warren McClendon and a good number of talented young guys that are pushing them,” Monken said. “In terms of the depth chart, it’s a work in progress. I do anticipate seeing a good number of guys working with the ones and the twos. “You’re talking about the left side, we’re looking at Amarius (Mims) and Xavier Truss as well. On the wide right side, we’ve had Tate (Ratledge) over there along with Devin Willock, who is a talented young guy. “Owen Condon, who has been here. The good news is we continue to practice and rotate them. I’m excited to get to Saturday to see where we’re at.” Shaffer is expected to start at left guard with 2020 FWAA Freshman All-American Warren McClendon at right tackle. Cover 4 tackles scrimmage question

