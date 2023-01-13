Two more Georgia football players depart, as Trezmen Marshall, Jacob Hood enter transfer portal

Marshall signed with Georgia in the 2019 signing class out of Homerville, Ga. He battled injury throughout his Georgia career, missing time during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He bounced back to see more snaps in 2022, playing in 14 games and registering 19 tackles as a rotation piece at linebacker.

Two more Georgia Bulldogs entered the transfer portal on Friday morning, with senior linebacker Trezmen Marshall and freshman offensive lineman Jacob Hood both entering the transfer portal. On3 was the first to report both moves.

Georgia signed three inside linebackers in the 2023 recruiting cycle in CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and Troy Bowles. Allen and Wilson will be with the team in the spring, with Georgia coach praising the Allen for the job he did in playing on scout team before the game against TCU.

The Bulldogs will also bring back starting inside linebackers Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. They ranked first and second on the team in tackles.

Marshall will have two years of eligibility remaining at wherever he ends up.

As for Hood, he missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing ankle surgery in the spring. He signed as a member of the 2022 signing class out of Nashville, Tenn. He will have four years of elibglity at his new school.

Georgia is awaiting NFL decisions from starting offensive tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon. Should Georgia lose both, the expectation is that Amarius Mims would man one spot, with Earnest Greene competing for the other.